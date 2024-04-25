Chris Packham, known for his passion for nature, has issued a new plea whilst discussing farming.

The Springwatch star, also a Veganuary ambassador, has an undeniable passion and knowledge about wildlife.

Evidently, Chris cares about the environment we live in. So much so, he often shares his knowledge on screen.

Now, Chris has now shed light on chicken farming. He has urged his fans to consider how they can help.

Chris Packham news

In an educational video for Veganuary’s Choose Chicken-Free campaign, Chris shares some damning information.

He explains that in Brazil, rainforests are being cut down to grow Soy. The soy is then shipped to the UK and used to feed chickens on farms, with many of these farms by the side of the River Wye.

Chris details that the excrement produced by those chickens is spread onto fields. Consequently, the excrement is washed into the River Wye when it rains. This river is now on the brink of being declared ecologically dead.

Chris shared with the Mirror that there is one “simple” thing to do to help limit the impact. He said: “Stop eating chicken and go for the plant-based alternative.”

He explained that this helps “stop climate breakdown, reduce biodiversity loss across the world and protect UK waterways”.

The wildlife expert isn’t the only famous advocate for the cause. Emmerdale star James Moore and Dragons’ Den expert Deborah Meaden also support the campaign.

Chris Packham on nature

The star isn’t just a Veganuary ambassador. Alongside his work on informative programmes like Springwatch, Chris is the president of the RSPCA.

The presenter had been the vice president of the charity for fifteen years prior to taking the role in 2023. He said of taking on the position at the time: “Today I am immensely proud to take on the role of President of the RSPCA.”

He continued: “This honour comes at a historic moment as the charity counts down to its 200th birthday next year in 2024.”

Chris was originally vegetarian for 36 years. He chose to turn completely vegan in 2019.

He previously told his The Really Wild Show co-star Michaela Strachan: “I don’t see any difference between the way I should treat my dog – who I love and whose well-being I’m preoccupied with – and a pig.

“Who is just as intelligent and important as Scratchy.”

