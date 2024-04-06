From losing a son and being fined for careless driving, British former professional boxer Chris Eubank, who is appearing on Blankety Blank tonight (April 6), is a world champion who has faced many tragedies.

As he continues to grace our television screens, we’re taking a look at the hurdles Chris has overcome.

Chris Eubank has endured a lot of heartache over the years (Credit: ITV)

Michael Watson’s fight with Chris Eubank left him paralysed

In 1991, Chris had a fight with Michael Watson that is still referenced more than 30 years later.

After losing the fight to Chris, Michael suffered a near-fatal brain injury. As a result, he needed to undergo six operations to remove the blood clot that had formed in his brain. Michael was left partially paralysed.

A decade following the brutal fight, Chris faced Michael in a BBC documentary, Fighting Back – The Michael Watson Story.

Michael admitted he didn’t hold anything against Chris, expressing: “It was not your fault. I know you are going through a hard time in your life. I am praying for you.”

Michael was left paralysed after his fight with Chris (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In the same documentary, Chris admitted he felt guilty about how Michael suffered after the fight.

“Do I find it difficult to look at Michael? Of course I do. The man is suffering. He is paralysed. Wouldn’t anyone’s heart go out to him?” he said.

However, Chris stated he didn’t feel “responsible”.

“I was doing a job. He was doing a job. We were both man enough to accept the outcome. That is what makes boxing such a noble art. We were each prepared to see the thing through to the end. Whatever the outcome,” Chris continued.

Chris was fined for careless driving

In August 1992, Chris was fined after losing control during a fatal collision a year prior. As previously reported by The Independent, Chris was driving to Gatwick Airport when the crash happened.

I saw this fellow there, and I couldn’t do anything.

Chris’ Range Rover left the A23 London-Brighton road and crashed into a building site. A labourer, Kevin Lawlor, was killed at age 33. Chris denied the charge.

Chris said his car had skidded on grit or pebbles while driving at 50mph, within the speed limit. While realising he should slow down, he started to brake, which caused his vehicle to swerve.

He said: “I saw this fellow there, and I couldn’t do anything.”

Following the traumatic crash, Chris was forced to pay £1,450 and had six points taken off his license.

Chris’ son Sebastian tragically died age 29 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Chris Eubank’ son died from a sudden heart attack

Days before his 30th birthday, Chris’ son, fellow boxing star Sebastian Eubank, died from a heart attack while in the sea in Dubai in 2021.

A month prior to his death, Sebastian had just become a father.

“There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of,” his wife, Salma Abdelati, shared in a statement.

“While still very painful, it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends whilst doing his favourite thing at his favourite place in Dubai where he often went to swim,” she continued.

“I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death.”

Chris’ brother died two years later

Two years following his son’s death, Chris’ family faced more tragedy when his boxer brother Simon died in September 2023.

Simon’s son, Harlem, announced the sad news via Instagram with a heartfelt message.

“Rest easy up there dad. We love you and we’ll try do you proud,” he said.

Simon died aged 61.

