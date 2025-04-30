Star of 22 Kids And Counting Chloe Radford has announced the birth of her baby boy.

Last October, Chloe and her partner Jake Wallace revealed they were expecting their second child. “Soon to be a family of four,” she shared on Instagram.

The pair welcomed their first daughter, Mila, in July 2022. However, in new exciting news, their two-year-old now has a younger sibling.

Chloe and Jake welcome a second child (Credit: YouTube)

Chloe Radford announces baby son

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (April 29), Chloe announced she had given birth to a son named Bodhi Reign.

“Bodhi Reign 28th April 2025,” she wrote. “6lb 6oz of pure perfection. Here’s to life as a family of 4!!! My heart is so full.”

Within the announcement, Chloe shared a heartfelt video montage of her pregnancy journey, which included the first photo of her newborn.

The montage ended with an adorable image of her son all snug in a white onesie that had “born in 2025” and “little one” written across the front.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@itschloeradford)

‘I’m crying again’

The heartfelt announcement left her followers feeling emotional and relieved over the incredible news.

Chloe announced her baby was born on Monday (Credit: Instagram)

“Oh Chloe he’s just gorgeous, his little eyebrows are perfect. Well done and congratulations,” one user wrote.

“I’m crying again. The most beautiful little gift. Auntie Sophie loves you so much beautiful boy. So proud of you @itschloeradford and @wallace03jake huge congratulations again,” sister Sophie Broadley added.

“BIG congratulations Bhodi Reign is such a BEAUTIFUL baby born. I think the family where flying home during his birth right…. If so how AMAZING to be greeted by a baby boy upon their return. Sooooo MAGICAL,” a third remarked.

“So proud of you well doneee, congratulations to you both mila is going to be the most amazing big sister,” Ellie Radford shared.

Her parents, Sue and Noel, also shared a heartfelt message, writing: “You did amazing Chloe. He’s just perfect Mila is going to be the best big sister she was so excited to meet him.”

Read more: 22 Kids and Counting star Katie Radford announces birth of baby son and shares cute name

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your congratulations.