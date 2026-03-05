‘Just got interesting!’ Celebrity Big Brother and Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham reveals she’s pregnant with her sixth child

Celebrity Big Brother star Jessica Cunningham has revealed she is pregnant with her sixth child.

Jessica, who found fame on The Apprentice, declared the news while admitting that she hadn’t planned for a baby in 2026.

Cradling her tummy while wearing a cream jumper dress, 39-year-old Jessica said being pregnant has made her “feel her fire” again.

The ambitious businesswoman also said that her plans to “take over the world” were feeling “more exciting” now she is expecting.

Celebrity Big Brother star Jessica Cunningham is pregnant with her sixth child (Credit: Big Brother UK)

Jessica has since posted several recent snaps of herself while giving a presentation.

A small bump can just be made out underneath her black leather skirt.

She said: “There were totally signs! Some of you noticed, some of you didn’t.

“This summer 5 will become 6. Feeling totally blessed, excited and ready.”

CBB star Jessica Cunningham pregnant with sixth baby

This will be Jessica’s third child with her partner Alex Daw. The couple met in 2017.

She also has three children from a previous relationship with her late partner, Alistair Eccles.

The couple had been separated for two years before he was found dead in 2017.

A coroner later ruled that Alistair, who had a history of depression and anxiety, took his own life.

Although she had moved on with Alex, Jessica was still devastated by Alistair’s death and credited him as being a good father to their three children.

Jessica ran her own fashion company with Alistair when she took part in The Apprentice in 2016.

The following year, she entered the Celebrity Big Brother house. She was seventh to leave in a surprise double eviction.

These days, Jessica owns her own Belief Coding company. She helps participants to ‘re-code’ their subconscious to help with phobias and fears.

‘The magic number’

Jessica announced her sixth pregnancy on Instagram by admitting: “Well, 2026 just got interesting.”

She continued: “Last year I had plans to be turbo speed taking over-the world… but looks like the Universe/God had different plans.

“It’s been amazing actually, slowing down and seeing what is truly ahead…

“Here is to a house that is going to have more love, fun and craziness…

“This is the year of the fire horse and growing a real life little human for the 6th time has really made me feel my fire again.”

Jessica’s five children are aged 13, 12, 11, seven and five.

Congratulating her, one fan said: “Oh Wowzers!!! Congratulations Jess. Wonderful news.

Another follower wrote: “Absolute blessing. Congratulations beautiful.”

And a third chimed in: “Congratulations!!!! 6 is the magic number xxx.”

