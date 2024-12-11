Coronation Street actress Carol Royle has shared the devastating news of her husband Julian Spear’s passing.

The 70-year-old star announced the tragedy in an emotional post on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Royle (@carolroyle)

Coronation Street star Carol Royle announces death of husband

In a public post on Instagram, Corrie star Carol broke the news to her fans and followers.

“I am desperately sorry to post that we lost my wonderful husband, Julian Spear, today, 9th December.” She began.

“Perfectly fit man but jumped into a freezing outdoor pool which he assumed was heated as per usual yesterday, and he developed a sudden massive brain hemorrhage – our hearts are aching.”

The actress continued: “Married 47 years – known each other 56. Forgive me if I am not on Facebook very much for a while.”

She posted a family photo alongside the caption.

The heartbreaking post prompted an outpouring of love and support from friends and fans.

“Oh Carol, my heart goes out to you with this terrible news.” One fan commented. “Sending you much love and light and prayers and strength and heartfelt condolences.”

“Love and hugs to you all.” Another echoed. “My deepest sympathies to yourself Carol and your family. May Julian rest in eternal peace.”

The actress also shared the news on Julian’s Facebook page, where she noted that details of his funeral would follow in due course.

Carol Royle on Coronation Street as Anthea Deering (Credit: ITV)

Fans support Carol Royle

Julian and Carol had been married for 47 years and had known each other for 56.

Julian was the son of actor Bernard Spear, who famously appeared in films such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Yentl. As a music executive, he worked with artists such as Elton John, Dire Straits, Tears for Fears, and Sheryl Crow.

In recent years, Julian ran his own company, Julian Spear PR. He continued his passion for music by collaborating with acclaimed artists like Gary Clark Jr.

His father, Bernard, was also a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, notably becoming the first actor to appear live on British commercial television in 1955.

Meanwhile, Actress Carol Royle has also built an impressive career across television.

She is best known for her roles as Jenny Russell in Life Without George and Lady Patricia Brewster in Heartbeat.

More recently, Carol appeared on Coronation Street as Anthea Deering, Joel Deering’s mother.

Off-screen, Carol is a passionate advocate for animal welfare. A vegetarian since 1973, she campaigns against factory farming and the fur trade.

Julian leaves behind Carol and their two children, Taran and Talitha.

Read more: Corrie star Maureen Lipman announces she’s engaged to her partner David Turner after proposing to him

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!