1 in 5 Brits will spend more on their pets’ Christmas presents than their partners’ gifts this year

Pets are part of the family and when it comes to Christmas presents, in some families they are at the top of the food chain.

This year, one in five Brits (18 percent) will be splashing the cash on their pets, forking out even more on their Christmas presents than their partners.

How much do you spend on your pet over Christmas? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brits to splash cash on pets

Most pet owners won’t be able to resist getting their fur babies a little something, with nearly eight out of 10 people (77 percent) admitting they don’t ‘want them to feel left out’.

Brits are spending more on their pets than ever before despite feeling the squeeze of the cost of living crisis, while over one-third of Londoners (37 percent) confess that their pets will be unwrapping as many presents as their children, according to new research of 2000 pet owners by Petplan, who have their own.

Along with special treats, chews, toys and personalised gifts, some pets will be treated to the full works on Christmas day, with over half of them getting a Christmas dinner (57 per cent), and for some lucky fur babies they’ll even get a place at the dinner table.

Pets to join Christmas dinner?

Whilst we all aim to have our pets’ best interests at heart, there are some things to be aware of when choosing the purrr-fect gift for your pet this Christmas.

5 top tips to keep your pet happy and healthy this Christmas:

Be careful with clothing – Remember, pets are animals, and not humans. Whilst outfits and accessories may look cute, pets aren’t dolls to be dressed up, and so any clothing gifts should be designed specifically for practicality and safety, like reflective jackets and collars. Even then, you should never force your pet to wear something if they show signs of discomfort. Brain training – Whilst lots of the toys we gift are great for encouraging physical activity, don’t forget that it can benefit our pets to be mentally stimulated too. Dog and cat puzzle toys will keep them entertained whilst challenging their cognitive skills. Wrapping, ribbons and runaways – Wrapping our pets’ presents and placing them under the tree is a lovely idea but be cautious of the materials used. Dogs, cats and rabbits may want to run off with ribbons or sticky tape which could then be a choking hazard so avoid using them where possible, or help to unwrap your pet’s present on their behalf. Safe feasting – Gifting foodie treats and serving up special meals is massively popular with pet owners but it’s important to make sure you’re not feeding your pet anything that could be dangerous. Chocolate is one of the biggest food hazards to be aware of, but onions, nuts, blue cheese and dried fruit can be hazardous too. You should also avoid giving your pet any meat on the bone as this can be a choking hazard. ‘Pets are for life, not just for Christmas’ – We all know the phrase but it’s vital to remember. Whilst gifting a family member an animal may seem like a way of showing your love, there are lots of considerations that make this risky. Pets require a huge amount of care and responsibility.

How much does your city spend on their pets? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Pets and Christmas

Bella von Mesterhazy at Petplan said “The fact that we’re increasingly making pets a prominent part of our Christmas celebrations is testament to the vital role they play in family units across the UK – and in some cases, our urge to treat them at Christmas goes beyond how we spoil our partners and human family! The festive season is so full of joy and there’s nothing that puts a smile on faces more so than giving something back to our pets – whether that’s through a traditional gift, or something a little more creative from pet-friendly beauty treatments to brunch.”

The study of 2,000 pet owners by Petplan also revealed the top 10 pet gifts of 2023 to be:

Food & edible treats Chew toys Cuddly toys Balls Homeware (i.e. beds and blankets) Bones Personalised items (i.e. collars and bowls) Catnip or dog balm A scratch pad Pet clothing

