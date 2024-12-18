Police searching for missing Britain’s Got Talent star Martyn Crofts find body

North Yorkshire police, who were looking for a Britain’s Got Talent comedian by the name of Martyn Crofts, have recovered a body.

Martyn was reported missing on Monday, December 16.

While formal identification has not yet been completed, the police have informed his family and are supporting them, according to a statement made Tuesday evening.

Martyn was an impressionist, singer and comedian who reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent’s sixth season in 2012.

Martyn got to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube)

The North Yorkshire Police announced yesterday evening (December 17) that they had found a body in their search for comedian and performer Martyn Crofts.

They were searching Whinny Gill reservoir in Skipton, wherefrom Martyn hails. He was 55 years old when he died.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and provided information to assist our enquiries,” the police said in their statement.

At this stage, they added, there are “no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery”.

The Skipton comedian had been doing his Dalek impersonation performance for two decades in pubs and clubs before bringing it to the national stage (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube)

Martyn almost won BGT series 6

Martyn Crofts performed a variety act including impressions, singing and comedy.

He reached the semi-finals of series six of Britain’s Got Talent. He was 42 at the time, and worked as a mortgage underwriter when he went in to audition.

Martyn became known as a Dalek impersonator. Simon Cowell buzzed his audition performance; Amanda Holden said it was “variety and that’s what [BGT] is all about”; David Walliams noted its originality.

He was 42 at the time (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube)

He ran Martyn Crofts Entertainment, an all-purpose entertainment company that, by its own description, was about “putting a smile on the faces of everyone (both old and young)”.

A friend of Martyn was among those posting heartfelt tributes to the late comedian on Facebook.

Simon was characteristically unimpressed, but that didn’t hold Martyn back from getting close to winning the competition (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube)

Friends pay tribute to late comedian in social media posts

The post read: “A natural entertainer, mad as a box of frogs, full of energy and a really fun bloke. He was the world’s slowest driver and eater. He liked to take his time over EVERYTHING.”

In a separate, later post, he added: “RIP… He loved Skipton.

“Sadly, he was found in Skipton reservoir today, after going missing yesterday. I didn’t expect to hear this sad news though.”

Another Facebook user reportedly wrote: “Martyn Crofts, where do I begin?

“You were a light in everyone’s life! You were the soul and party in Fleece! From a local lad working at SBS to being ‘Pan Man’ and getting all the way to the semi-finals!

“A lot of people know you from being on BGT, but to me and everyone else in Skipton you’ll always be Martyn Crofts, rest easy up there mate!”

