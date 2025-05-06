Brendan Cole’s ‘pride’ as his 12-year-old daughter takes ‘different’ path: ‘I am delighted’

Brendan Cole has exclusively revealed his daughter will not be following in his footsteps in her future career, as she already has her own ideas.

Former Strictly star Brendan Cole has opened up about his 12-year-old daughter, Aurelia’s future career, and it’s not going to be dancing. Brendan and wife Zoe Hobbs have been married since 2010, and have two children together, Aurelia, 12, and a son, Dante, born in 2018.

Brendan left Strictly after his 2017 appearance, and since then has taken on numerous theatre roles and even judged some competitions. When it comes to his family, he remains private. But he opened up to ED! about his feelings regarding his daughter’s future.

Brendan is “delighted” over daughter’s interest (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Brendan Cole on future career for daughter

Speaking exclusively to ED! Brendan admitted that he mainly enjoys watching Strictly nowadays because of his daughter’s interest in it.

He said: “My children enjoy watching Strictly. My daughter likes it and I like watching it with her to see what her thoughts are. A child’s mind is drawn to something completely different. I can’t watch it without a critical eye, whereas she watches it for the pretty outfits or her favourite YouTubers.”

As for what Aurelia, who was born on Christmas Day 2012, is interested in, Brendan admitted she still loves to perform. But that she won’t ultimately be following in his footsteps as a dancer. And while some may be upset that their child is going down a different route, Brendan is “delighted”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan Cole (@brendancoleinsta)

“She’s more of a gymnast than a dancer. She’s always on the trampoline. I’m not sure that she’s going to be a dancer, she is very much an actress. She belongs on a stage, which I am delighted about.

“That’s such a massive part in my life, especially post-Strictly. So I like seeing her follow that side of things rather than being a dancer like her dad. But I love to see her embrace the arts in a different way – the way she wants – because she has a talent for it.”

Brendan and Zoe have two kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Brendan’s daughter enjoy watching his shows?

Brendan admitted he enjoyed “listening to the way she enunciates everything and tries to understand the characters” whenever she is performing. And every time he watches her, he believes she will “end up on a stage somewhere”.

As she has her own passion for performing, getting to watch her dad on the stage is something very special. And Brendan enjoys it even more because it contrasts with their day-to-day activities, where she prefers he keeps his distance.

He told us: “She does love coming to see me perform. And I am delighted about that. Especially because when I do the school drop off, I’m told to stand five feet away and to not look at her.

“Whereas when she comes to see me do my work, I think she’s quite proud and enjoys what I do.”

