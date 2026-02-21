Barry Manilow issues concerning health update amid cancer battle after ‘very depressing visit’ to surgeon

Barry Manilow has been supported by fans after he shared a worrying health update amid his cancer battle.

In December last year, the 82-year-old music icon announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, which he said had been “found early”. As a result, he had surgery to “have the spot removed” over Christmas and had to put his concerts on hold.

However, weeks later Barry then had to postpone more of his shows. And now, after a “very depressing visit” to his surgeon, Barry has announced he’s been forced to pull the plug on additional gigs.

The singer is battling lung cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Barry Manilow shares update amid cancer battle

On Friday (February 20), Barry took to his Instagram and shared an update with fans after a meeting with his surgeon.

He told his 127k followers: “Hi Everyone. Barry here. Just got home from visiting the surgeon. Very depressing visit.

“I told him that I have been using the treadmill three times a day (I have) but that I still couldn’t sing more than three songs in a row before / had to stop. But / was sure that / would be able to do the Arena shows in a few weeks.”

Barry then added: “He shook his head. He looked at me and then he looked at the floor. ‘What?’ I said. He said, ‘Barry, you won’t be ready to do a 90 minute show. Your lungs aren’t ready yet. You’re in great shape considering what you’ve been through, but your body isn’t ready. You shouldn’t do the first Arena shows. You won’t make it through.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Manilow (@barrymanilowofficial)

‘I’m going back to healing’

The singer continued: “Well, I had a feeling he’d say that. Deep down, I wanted to go back-but my body knew what my heart didn’t want to admit: / wasn’t ready.

“I’m so sorry I have to reschedule the first batch of Arena shows from February 27th – March 17. He said I could likely do the Vegas shows at the very end of March and the second batch of Arena shows beginning in April.

“I’m so, SO sorry I have to reschedule some of these first Arena shows. Again! But when I do come back, I will COME BACK!!! In the meantime, and once again, thank you all for your wonderful notes and phone calls of support.”

Barry finished off the post and said: “The doctor said that my body had been through hell and that it needed time to heal. So, I’m going back to healing. All my love and gratitude, B.”

Barry had fans rushing to support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rally round with support

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to send their support and well-wishes to Barry. One person said: “This is the right move Barry! Everyone is supportive and willing to wait! You are loved!”

Another added: “Supporting you & loving you always, Barry! Take good, good care of your wonderful self.” A third chimed in: “No Rush Barry! Us fans have loved you for many years and will forever! We want you healthy and strong, and healed!”

Another chimed in: “Praying for you sir. Your music will have more meaning and emotion than ever when you make it through the rain as you have sung so well. God bless.”

Read more: Concerns for ‘terrified’ Barry Manilow as he undergoes surgery for cancer: ‘It’s awful’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know