‘Ballsy!’: The Apprentice candidate offers shocking ultimatum to Lord Sugar after episode 9 delivers another double-firing

The Apprentice episode 9 didn’t hold back: Lord Sugar fired two candidates — again — while one risky move in the boardroom changed everything.

After last week’s scavenger hunt, the show returned with another classic task: teleshopping.

From yoga mats to shoe dryers and pricey rings, the candidates had to sell live on TV — balancing charm, clarity, and actual sales ability.

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Some pulled it off. Others… didn’t stand a chance. And once again, Sugar ran out of patience.

Levi and Conor were sent packing (Credit: BBC)

Who was fired in The Apprentice episode 9?

Two candidates were fired: Levi Hague and Conor Galvin.

Levi came into the episode off the back of a win — but it didn’t save him. In fact, it made things worse.

“You were painful to watch, my friend,” Sugar told him.

Levi tried to push back, but Sugar doubled down, referencing criticism that branded him “diabolical”. He also dismissed Levi’s record entirely: “You were on winning teams.”

He was fired before the final boardroom. That left Conor, who had been project manager, facing Kieran and Dan.

Dan had impressed, so he was safe. It came down to Conor vs Kieran — and one moment decided it.

Kieran’s ultimatum saves him

With his back against the wall, Kieran made a bold play. “If I stay in this process, I’d like to be the project manager on task 10 to prove to you what I can do. If we lose, we shake hands, I walk out,” he said.

It immediately landed. Sugar called it “interesting” and asked the others if they’d do the same.

Conor said no. Dan didn’t bite either. For Conor, that proved costly. Moments later, he was fired.

Back at the house, Kieran revealed his move — and got a simple verdict from Rothna: “Ballsy.”

Conor didn’t make the same offer (Credit: BBC)

Conor hits back after exit

Speaking after his exit, Conor admitted he saw it coming.

“I wanted to progress based on merit. I think I really gave it 100% every week and so I think I was hoping that Lord Sugar would look at my past performances over the last nine weeks.

“But, unfortunately, my end result left Lord Sugar with no other choice but to fire me. So, I do think it was probably my time,” he said.

He also pointed directly at Kieran’s move as the deciding factor.

“I definitely think it was down to me and Kieran. Obviously, Kieran gave the very exciting ultimatum, which was offered to me and I declined. It was down to the wire between me and Kieran as to who should stay and I think ultimately the dramatics kept Kieran in,” he said.

“If I could go back, I would argue my case to stay based on merit more.”

Still, he stood by his decision not to play the same card.

“I want to progress based on merit and because I am good at what I do. That is my only regret – not fighting my corner harder when I felt so defeated in the boardroom.”

Read more: ‘Never again’: The Apprentice candidate speaks out in secret social media posts after ‘disappointing’ experience

The Apprentice continues every Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

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