The One Show viewers distracted by Ant McPartlin’s appearance live on show: ‘Is it too much?’

Fans of BBC The One Show were distracted last night after guest Ant McPartlin wore an eye-catching item of clothing.

The 48-year-old television presenter appeared on the show last night (February 22) alongside working partner Dec Donnelly to promote the 20th series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The iconic duo previously announced the upcoming series will be their last for a while.

Ant opted for a multicolored cardigan for the interview (Credit: BBC)

‘Be honest, is this cardy too much?’

Wearing a multicoloured stripey cardigan paired with jeans and white lace-up trainers, Ant entered the set with Dec and asked hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp, “Be honest, is this cardy too much?”

“I love it!” Alex responded. “Thank you, that was the response I was hoping for,” he added.

“It brings a bit of colour to these miserable days we’re having at the minute,” Alex stated, referring to the British weather.

Dec, on the other hand, kept his outfit more casual, donning a zip-up jacket, jeans, and black trainers.

Viewers were distracted by Ant’s item of clothing (Credit: BBC)

‘I see Ant has pinched me nans cardigan’

Viewers watching the interview last night immediately reacted to Ant’s fashion choices. And for the most part, it seemed everyone was loving it.

“I see Ant has pinched me nans cardigan,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, as a joke.

“Ant, love the cardigan where did you get it from?” another person shared.

“Absolutely loving the cardigan Ant x,” a third remarked.

“Please tell me where the beautiful cardigan is from, my hubby wants one,” a fourth shared.

