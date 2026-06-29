Ant McPartlin insists he doesn’t have ‘anger issues’ as he explains the surprising reason he quit London

Ant McPartlin’s London chatter has kicked off after the TV favourite joked that dumped Lime bikes outside his old home helped drive him out of the capital.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host, 50, opened up on the latest episode of his podcast with Declan Donnelly.

Ant used to live in a reported £6million south west London mansion in Wimbledon. Earlier this year, he moved to a reported £10million “eco-pad” in the Surrey countryside.

Privacy likely played a part in that move. But Ant made it clear one daily annoyance really got under his skin.

What finally pushed Ant McPartlin’s London frustration too far?

Ant explained what kept happening outside his gates. He said: “There was a period where people where I used to live used to leave their Lime bikes outside my house, just outside the gates.”

The repeated sight clearly wound him up. Ant then admitted he snapped one day.

Ant has moved to Surrey (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

‘I got so angry’

He said: “I got so angry and one day I kicked them all down but I was told that I had anger issues by the kids. I don’t have anger issues. I was just angry at the people that would leave…”

He said the problem never seemed to stop. Ant added: “There was like four of them and every day I would go out, it was as if they knew it was winding me up, and there would be one parked outside my house every day.”

I got so angry and one day I kicked them all down but I was told that I had anger issues by the kids.

Ant wanted to make one thing crystal clear. He does not think being annoyed means he has a temper problem.

He said: “But that’s not anger issues. I was just angry. Anger issues is you’re angry at everything.”

That blunt line gave fans a rare peek behind the gates. Even one of ITV’s most polished stars can lose patience over a small but constant nuisance.

Read more: Ant McPartlin shares big family update as he declares ‘I would have more kids’

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