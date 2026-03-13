Ant McPartlin tells off Declan Donnelly for mocking his young daughter’s appearance

Ant McPartlin defended his co-star Declan Donnelly’s seven-year-old daughter, Isla, after he mocked her appearance.

Outside of television, Ant and Dec are now podcast hosts and release regular episodes of their show, Hanging Out With Ant & Dec.

Declan revealed his daughter’s fifth tooth came out (Credit: YouTube)

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Ant McPartlin defends Declan Donnelly’s daughter

For their latest episode, Dec opened up about Isla and her fifth tooth falling out, stating: “We had a visit from the tooth fairy this week.”

“Tooth number five is out of the mouth,” he continued, adding: “So, both her front teeth have gone.”

Ant admitted he “noticed” when he saw her, explaining: “There’s a lot of gaps there now”.

Dec insisted Isla “looks like something from a mini golf course. You know, when you’ve gotta put it through the mouth”.

Coming to her defense, Ant said: “That’s not a kind thing to say about your daughter!”

When the tooth fairy visited, Dec explained that his daughter received a pound and a letter. However, they mentioned that when Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai, had a tooth fall out, the tooth fairy delivered a hefty £500 to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

‘Please never stop’

Declan then asked listeners what their tooth fairy rate was, after revealing that his was £1.

“I’ve always done £2 for the first tooth and then £1 for every other one. Kids also get a letter written backwards from the tooth fairy,” one user wrote.

“My friend’s daughter’s tooth came out first, and she gave her £2, which then set the bar. I wasn’t pleased,” another person shared.

“£10 first tooth then £5 every one after,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, other fans expressed their enjoyment of the podcast.

“Can I just tell you guys, how much I love your podcast. Please never stop,” one said.

“So glad you two have done a podcast. Hilarious,” another wrote.

Read more: Limitless Win’s Ant and Dec dish out £75,000 to lucky aunt and son as 96-year-old relative dances with joy

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