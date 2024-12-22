Inside Angela Griffin and Will Mellor’s romance – from ‘anger’ over marriage claims to post-split friendship

Angela Griffin previously dated Will Mellor – but their relationship was rather turbulent….

The beloved actress – who is on The Chase Celebrity Special on Sunday (December 22) – has been a staple on screens for years. From roles in Coronation Street to Waterloo Road, Angela has kept busy.

And back in the 1990s, Angela struck up a romance with fellow TV star Will Mellor – but things soon fizzled out…

The actress is a regular on TV screens (Credit: ITV)

Angela Griffin ‘angry’ over Will Mellor marriage claims

Angela and Will were together for two years before splitting in 1999. Their romance at the time made the headlines plenty of times, and was often described as “turbulent”.

It made me really angry when I heard what he had said.

The Bolton News reported Will claimed that when he and Angela parted ways, they were on the cusp of getting married.

But Will’s alleged comments didn’t go down well with Angela. She told the publication in 2002: “That’s rubbish. It made me really angry when I heard what he had said in that magazine interview.”

The pair had a turbulent relationship (Credit: Shutterstock)

Angela Griffin ‘steering clear’ of actors after Will Mellor

Meanwhile, in 2001, Angela recalled that she had sworn off dating other actors, following the drama of her romance with Strictly star Will.

“I’m steering clear,” told The Mirror.

Talking about the public interest in their relationship at the time, Angela said: “Maybe 50% of the stories were untrue, but some were spot on.”

Will and Angela dated in the 1990s (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Angela’s ‘manipulative’ post-split move

Despite Angela and Will’s difficult split, Angela revealed they managed to stay friends.

She added to The Mirror: “We’re still good mates, though. Is that grown-up of me? Or more like manipulative moves: ‘We’re just friends, but look what you could have had!'” she laughed.

Soon after, Will Mellor found love again with Michelle McSween. The pair tied the knot in 2007, and share two children: Jayden Will born in 2004 and Renee born in June 2008.

Angela meanwhile is loved-up with her husband Jason Milligan. The pair met in December 2002 and got married four years later. Angela and Jason are also parents. They share daughters Tallulah and Melissa.

Catch Angela on The Chase Celebrity Special on Sunday (December 22) at 4:55pm on ITV1.

Read more: Angela Griffin: Famous husband and brother-in-law – and forgotten Emmerdale role

So what do you think of Angela and Will’s romance? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.