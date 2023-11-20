Amy Nuttall shares that her mum has died, three months after brain cancer diagnosis

Amy Nuttall has revealed on social media that her beloved mother has passed away, just months after finding out she had an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Former Emmerdale and Downton Abbey actress Amy, 41, told followers her mother Elaine died in her arms at the end of October.

Sharing images of her and her mum together, Amy wrote yesterday (Sunday November 19) that Elaine was her “rock”.

Amy Nuttall is known for playing Ethel Parks in Downton Abbey (Credit: ITV)

Amy Nuttall pays tribute to her late mum Elaine

Actress Amy – who reportedly split from husband Andrew Buchan for a second time in recent months – hailed her “beautiful dear Mummy” in a heartbreaking tribute.

She wrote: “My heart is beating loudly whilst I write this. Yesterday I said goodbye to my beautiful dear mummy. She was diagnosed in July with a glioblastoma (grade 4). To say it was the biggest shock would be an understatement.

“Together with my wonderful family, we helped care for her to the end where she died in my arms as I lay beside her on 30/10/23 at 5.05pm.”

‘Mum, you were my rock’

Amy continued by expressing how Elaine lived with the condition with dignity.

“She humbled us all with how she handled this cruel diagnosis,” Amy went on.

“Never complaining, always smiling and bringing her daft humour to the fore every day. Mum, you were my rock. Always. My best friend.

I’m not sure how I’m going to do life without you.

“I’m not sure how I’m going to do life without you but I know you’ll always be with me to carry me through as you always did. Thank you Mummy… you gave me the best days I ever had xxx.”

Amy also added on Twitter: “I would love to help raise awareness for the cruel disease which is #glioblastoma #braintumour. My dear mum passed away recently because of this horrid disease. Rest in peace my beautiful mum. She was the best.”

Amy in character in a scene from another of her TV roles, in Death In Paradise (Credit: BBC)

‘Sending love to you’

Social media users deluged Amy’s posts with expressions of sympathy.

One person wrote: “Sending love to you Amy.”

Someone else indicated they had been in attendance for Elaine’s funeral.

“Your mum was a wonderful lady Amy, and you were amazing yesterday. Such a beautiful tribute and service,” they wrote.

And Downton co-star Joanne Froggatt also offered her condolences, commenting: “Darling, I am so so sorry. Sending you all my love.”

