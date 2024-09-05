For four years, Our Yorkshire Farm captivated millions with its portrayal of life at Ravenseat, the remote Dales farm run by shepherdess Amanda Owen, her husband Clive, and their nine children.

The show gave viewers an intimate glimpse into the Owens’ rural world, and Amanda quickly gained fame as the show’s star.

However, beneath the idyllic portrayal of farm life, the pressures of fame and personal struggles began to destroy the couple’s 22-year marriage.

This culminated in their separation in 2022 and the end of the much-loved show.

Amanda Owen was the breakout star of Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen on marriage split

Following the split, Amanda has been at the centre of rumours regarding her personal life, particularly about her relationship with Rob Davies, a long-time friend of both her and Clive.

Rob was instrumental in the digital side of the farm’s business. He created their website and handled tasks that Amanda and Clive couldn’t manage themselves.

Amanda recently opened up about this relationship. She clarified that it was never an affair and that Clive was fully aware of her friendship with Rob from the outset.

In fact, Amanda revealed that Clive himself had suggested that she and Rob might be a “good match” at a time when their own marriage was under strain.

“What he offered was conversation rather than confrontation, and Clive knew about it from the very ­beginning – he actually suggested Rob and I would be a good match,” Amanda told MailOnline.

The TV star also revealed that Clive had been “openly dating” during this period.

“It wasn’t a secret, everyone roundabout knew, even the children,” she explained.

Despite Amanda’s efforts to keep her personal life private, the media scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Rob was intense and, ultimately, overwhelming.

The pressure took a toll on both Amanda and Rob, leading to the end of their relationship.

“I haven’t spoken about this before because it was clear from the outset that the media had taken sides and, in speaking out, I would just be ­adding more fuel to the fire,” Amanda said.

She maintained that her priority has always been her family and that she never sought to profit from the personal drama.

The show followed the rural life of Amanda, Clive and their 9 children (Credit: Channel 5)

Clive Owen on Amanda

While Amanda faced intense public scrutiny, Clive has also been vocal about the difficulties he experienced during their marriage.

Clive admitted that he struggled with Amanda’s rising fame and “resented” the way it changed the dynamics of their relationship.

What started as a mutual decision to participate in a TV show to help support their farm financially eventually became a source of tension.

Clive confessed that he found it hard to accept Amanda’s success, especially as it took her away from the farm.

He told the MailOnline that he “wanted to keep her to myself and for her not to leave the farm”.

Clive acknowledged that his ‘jealousy’ and ‘resentment’ led to frequent arguments, and he admitted that his behaviour contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

Despite their separation, Clive expressed his desire to continue to support Amanda.

