Reps for BGT judge Amanda Holden have furiously denied new claims she is considering having cosmetic surgery in an effort to “turn the clocks back just a bit”.

The Portsmouth-born actress and singer is known for causing a bit of a stir. Some of her more eyebrow-raising moments include her causing hundreds of Ofcom complaints with her racy sense of style.

However, when it comes to untrue rumours about her doing the rounds, neither Amanda, 54, or her team are shy in telling it how it is…

The BGT judge has had a few forms of non-invasive anti-ageing therapy already (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube)

Amanda Holden’s ‘surgery plans’

Earlier this week, according to Closer, friends of Amanda’s ‘revealed’ that the Britain’s Got Talent judge was looking for a little “glow-up”, potentially in the form of some cosmetic surgery.

“Amanda says Botox stops working at a certain age,” the magazine quotes an anonymous insider as saying. “It’s not the muscle failing you, it’s the quality of the skin. She’s on a quest for freshness, and would love to turn the clocks back just a bit.

“She wants subtlety, but the wow factor too. Amanda is seriously considering taking the surgical plunge,” they claimed.

The source then added: “She says she’s now treading water, as the thought of surgery terrifies her, but she has accepted that a bit of nip and tuck is the only thing that is going to have any effect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Surgery clap back

However, her reps have hit back, insisting that going under the knife really isn’t on Amanda’s to-do list.

When ED! contacted Amanda’s rep for comment on Closer’s story, he assured us the claims are “absolute GARBAGE”.

It’s “totally made up”, he told us.

Holden’s publicist assures us the rumours are unfounded (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What has Amanda herself said about her surgery plans?

Amanda was contemplating cosmetic surgery a decade and a half ago.

OK! quotes her as saying in 2009: “I’ll go under the knife in due course. I’ll have my eyelids lifted and probably have half a facelift under my chin. I’d never get my lips done as that would look really obvious,” the star added.

Amanda has admitted to having Botox in the past. She has also undergone non-surgical procedures, including collagen wave facials. As well as that, she takes collagen supplements.

Whatever she’s doing, it most definitely looks good on her!

Catch up with Britain’s Got Talent on ITV1 at 7pm on Saturday April 19.

Read more: Amanda Holden on moment she was told her son died: ‘I had no control over myself’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.