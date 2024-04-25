Inside Amanda and Clive Owen’s relationship now after marriage split – and what son Reuben has said

Stars of Our Yorkshire Farm Amanda and Clive Owen announced their split in 2022 after 22 years of marriage. However, they have managed to make it work professionally.

Amanda and Clive’s hit show Our Yorkshire Farm aired between 2018 and 2022 on Channel 5. After the network confirmed it wouldn’t be renewed, a three-part spin-off between Clive and Reuben, Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive, launched.

Now, Reuben is starring in his own show, Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales. Clive and Amanda are also expected to return to our screens with their spin-off soon, The Farm Next Door.

During an appearance on Lorraine, Clive, who shares nine children with Amanda, admitted that his marriage went downhill after cheating on Amanda.

“We filmed Our Yorkshire Farm, people loved it and it was an opportunity to make something as a family. That was what drove her. It was amazing and very successful but I handled it very badly,” he said.

“It was such a change in our lives and I sadly made a right mess of things basically. I had a massive part to play in the relationship ending.”

Clive also opened up about defending Amanda from trolls online. He said: “I was ranting and raving and drinking and carrying on. I don’t know – jealousy. It seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and I behaved badly towards her.

“I should have been supportive… It’s been really upsetting, Amanda’s having a tough time at the moment. I just feel I can’t sit back. I have to say something in her defence, she’s a remarkable woman.”

Amanda has also previously reflected on their relationship, expressing: “Look, if I was brilliant and I thought he was brilliant, then we wouldn’t have separated. But you know what, that’s not unique. It’s just how things are. But we have nine kids, and we just have to get on with it.”

‘Everyone gets along great’

With ongoing conversations about his parents’ split, Reuben has opened up to the MailOnline about how he and his siblings dealt with the initial news.

“Yeah, they spoke about it, but it’s not really a big deal between any of us. It’s quite simple really. Everyone gets along great,” he said.

“It’s not really changed for any of us, if you get me… Everyone makes it work. Beyond that, it’s not my business. All I want is for them to be happy. That is all that counts.”

Despite separating two years ago, Clive and Amanda still enjoy working together. As far as Reuben is concerned, not a lot has changed within their family dynamic. Just recently, he said Amanda and Clive were “working away together, doing something with the cows.”

“They just get on with it, they are both the same really. They get on with whatever jobs need doing,” he added, referring to them as “role models.”

