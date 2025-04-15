Ali Bastian announces death of her beloved mum following ’short terrible illness’

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian has announced the heartbreaking death of her beloved mum, who passed in late 2023.

The star, 43, shared the devastating news on Instagram earlier this week. She revealed that her mum died months before her breast cancer diagnosis.

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian on grief for her mum

Taking to Instagram, Hollyoaks star Ali revealed that her mum sadly died back in 2023. Paying tribute, she uploaded a picture of herself and her mum on her wedding day.

“I wrote this on Mother’s Day but didn’t end up posting, but here goes…. TW grief. We lost our beautiful mum in the autumn of 2023, only a few months before my diagnosis,” she captioned the post.

Ali was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer shortly after her mum’s death. However, she has recently told she’s cancer-free after undergoing a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Ali didn’t reveal the cause of her mum’s death, but she went on to say: “A sudden death after a short terrible illness. Impossible to make sense of. Grief, I attempted to put on hold whilst I managed a gruelling treatment regime now comes in waves, sometimes crashing, sometimes tidal, rarely gentle… but I try to go gently with myself as I navigate life after cancer and life without you.”

The star’s caption continued. “I love you Mum, always and forever. Days like today are so complicated… letting in all the love from my little people and loving them back with all my might whilst the child within me longs for your arms wrapped tight around me.

“I hope you are watching over us Mum and I hope we are making you proud,” she then added.

Ali’s followers and fans send their support

Hundreds of Ali’s followers took to the comment section to send their support.

“Losing your Mum is quite possibly THE worst thing you’ll go through. The vulnerable, little girl that it leaves is a stark reminder that we need our Mum. I’m so sorry for your loss from one little girl to another,” one follower commented.

“All the love Ali, I have such fond memories of your mum, so beautiful, glamorous and she adored you and Nick,” Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox said.

“I admire your great strength and courage ali. Your mum’s spirit is here with you and your family. Sending love always,” Corrie star Ray Fearon wrote.

“Sending you a huge hug,” H from Steps said.

“So much love going out to you Al,” Anna Williamson added.

