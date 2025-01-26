Alan Titchmarsh previously opened up about his “struggles” in his relationship with wife Alison.

The telly fave, 74, shot to fame back in the late ‘70s – and since then, he’s not stopped. He’s back on TV screens on Sunday (January 26) too, for his smash hit show Love Your Weekend.

When he’s not appearing on screens, Alan lives in Hampshire with wife Alison – who he married way back in 1975. The pair are parents to grown-up children Polly and Camilla.

But their love story wasn’t always plain sailing according to Alan…

Alan Titchmarsh and wife

Alan Titchmarsh and Alison first met when they were in their early twenties at an amateur dramatics group. Cementing their relationship, the pair tied the knot in 1975.

Alan and wife Alison also share two children together. Their eldest, Polly, was born in 1980, followed by Camilla, who was born in 1982. They are grandparents too, to four children.

However, according to Alan things were not exactly easy during the ‘70s for him and Alison.

Alan Titchmarsh and his wife ‘had to prioritise’

In a past interview, Alan told The Times: “I keep reading all this stuff about us boomers having it easy. Ha! That’s not how I remember it.”

Recalling the time, he added: “People struggling to pay the bills. Families whose home had been destroyed in the bombings.”

Alan then went on to share a rare confession about his romance with Alison.

“Even when Ali and I got married in the mid-1970s we had to prioritise. The mortgage took most of our money,” he candidly shared.

“There was no Starbucks here back then, but even if there had been I wouldn’t have been buying three or four coffees every day.”

‘Stresses’ on his private life

Meanwhile in October last year, Alan opened up about “stresses and strains” affecting him in his private life. Appearing on This Morning, he revealed he has “enough to cope with” when it comes to his family, and this is why he largely avoids social media.

Telling hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond that hosting his peaceful Sunday morning show is a “real luxury”, Alan said that he uses Instagram as an extension of the series.

And, as a result, he only uses the platform to share pictures of plants, flowers and his garden. And, Alan said, he never takes any notice of any of the negativity online because his time is already taken up with “worrying” about his family.

