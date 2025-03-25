Star of Adolescence Erin Doherty has reportedly split from her partner Sophie Melville.

Erin, 32, first met fellow actor Sophie, 34, in 2017 after the pair began working on the play The Divide and went public with their relationship five years ago. As a couple, they narrated the queer love story Massive.

Like Erin, Sophie also has an impressive acting resume, having made an appearance in Call The Midwife and securing the lead role in the three-part TV series The Way.

Adolescence star Erin Doherty and partner Sophie Melville ‘split’

Erin and Sophie went Instagram-official two years ago after they shared a snapshot together. However, as noted by the Daily Mail, the pair have quietly unfollowed each other on the app.

Now, sources have told the newspaper that they have split up. The news arrived shortly after Erin opened up about her sexuality on the How To Fail podcast.

She said: “It took me a really, really long time to finally get to the point where I was like: ‘Oh, I’m gay.'”

“But I think, again, because I grew up doing the social thing of going: ‘Oh, Okay, well, I’ll have a boyfriend and I’ll do this thing,’ and I never questioned it.”

Sophie continued: “I never really was ready to carve out that path for myself, even though looking back, I always knew that my relationships with men weren’t satisfying in that wholehearted way that I wanted them to be.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

‘She’s made me so healthy’

Throughout the years, Erin wasn’t shy of gushing about Sophie. In a 2022 interview with Porter, Erin revealed she and Sophie bought their own place in a South London neighborhood after they spent lockdown apart throughout 2020.

“She’s made me so healthy. I used to sit at home eating a bag of chocolates and now we have like, a kale salad,” she said about enjoying Sophie’s cooking.

Despite working in the same profession, Erin stated they never go head to head for the same role.

“Sophie and I don’t go up for the same roles, but we understand the limits of each other’s work. When a self-tape audition comes in, both of us are like: ‘Let’s drop everything and get it done,'” she continued.

Adolescence is available to stream on Netflix now.

