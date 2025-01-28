22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has come under fire after fans accused her and the show of leading viewers to believe she had been diagnosed with dementia.

In the latest episode of 22 Kids and Counting, viewers saw Sue become unusually withdrawn, prompting husband Noel to grow concerned.

Sue sparked concern after becoming quiet and withdrawn (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford sparks concern

“I’m a bit worried about Sue,” he said. “She’s been really quiet today, which isn’t like her. She’s always like chatty, bubbly. Doesn’t seem the usual Sue. So I’m a little bit like, what’s going on?”

Noel attempted to address the issue by arranging a coffee date, but Sue didn’t show up.

Instead, their daughter Sophie stepped in, taking her mum out for the day in an effort to lift her spirits.

Noel’s unease was amplified when he discovered a leaflet about dementia in the family car, sparking further speculation.

However, it was later revealed that Sue did not have dementia – instead, she was deeply affected by news that a close friend had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Sue eventually explained her behavior to Noel. “I am sorry, it’s been awful. But now she’s told her family, I can tell you. So… she’s got early-onset dementia.”

A visibly distraught Sue continued: “It’s really upset me, especially when she’s got youngish children as well. You don’t expect that, do you? You kind of think it’s something you get when you’re maybe 70, 80 – it’s not something you think of in your late forties, is it? It’s knocked me for six. I feel like, wow, that could happen to anybody, couldn’t it?”

Noel Radford found a leaflet for dementia (Credit: Channel 5)

Viewers react

Many viewers took to social media to criticise the episode, accusing the show of creating unnecessary drama by implying that Sue herself had dementia.

One angry fan wrote on Twitter: “Distasteful… wanting to make people think Sue had dementia. Scripts need looking into.”

“Wow, the show is really setting this up as though Sue has dementia,” another added. “She doesn’t. A family friend has early-onset dementia.”

Some fans felt the storyline was unnecessarily dramatic and criticised the decision to involve Sue’s friend in the show.

One viewer commented: “So all this drama with Sue just to make drama for the show! Her friend shouldn’t even be part of the story… ridiculous.”

“Fakest, crappiest programme!” another fumed. “Always a drama about nothing!”

Others felt for Noel, calling out the emotional toll the storyline might have taken on him.

“If it’s not all scripted, then I think she’s out of order not just telling him she’s fine and it’s someone else. Poor guy must’ve been so worried! Have gone off her!”

Despite the criticism, some viewers defended the Radford family.

“No one seems to have anything nice to say about the Radfords. Well, I do. They work, they talk to their kids, they get on, they’re nice, they’re normal, and I think they do a great job,” one supporter shared.

