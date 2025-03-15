There’s a reason why BGT is not on tonight and you won’t be seeing Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and the gang on your TV.

Don’t worry though, they will return – and it won’t be a wait as long as there usually is between series.

Here’s the explanation for Britain’s Got Talent being axed from the ITV schedules.

Bruno Tonioli will not be on your telly this Saturday evening (Credit: YouTube)

Why isn’t BGT on TV tonight?

BGT is not on television on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Instead, when viewers might expect to watch Bruno Tonioli getting over-excited about an act eager to perform at the Royal Variety Performance, or witness hosts Ant and Dec give a nervous entertainer a pep talk before they storm their audition on stage, the BGT crew will give way to men playing with odd-shaped balls.

That’s because it is the final rugby match weekend of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. And around the time BGT would normally be on, France will be battling Scotland. Time to demonstrate Scotland has sporting talent!

How fans have reacted

Regular BGT viewers have not been impressed by the news they will miss out on a week of auditions for 80 minutes of egg chasing.

One social media user moaned on X: “[Bleep]ing rugby, why can’t it be on ITV4? #BGT.”

Why can’t rugby be on another channel?

Someone else echoed that thought as they posted: “So annoying! Why can’t rugby be on another channel?”

And another fan fumed, coming to terms with the schedule change: “Don’t tell me it is being taken off for rugby #BGT.”

Ant and Dec won’t be away for screens for long (Credit: YouTube)

When will Britain’s Got Talent be back on telly?

Luckily for BGT devotees, they won’t have to wait too long until Amanda Holden and KSI are giving hopefuls the once over again.

Indeed, BGT will be back the next Saturday evening – March 22 – and the usual time and on the usual channel.

After that, pre-recorded auditions will continue to be shown until April 19. And the live finals will begin airing on a weekly basis every Saturday from April 26 until the BGT 2025 finale on May 31.

Britain’s Got Talent is next on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 22 March at 7pm.

