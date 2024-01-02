The Tourist: All the places it was filmed as series 2 relocates from Australia to Ireland

The Tourist is back for series 2 – and viewers are desperate to know where the new season was filmed.

For those that didn’t catch the first series, it’s basically about Elliot (Jamie Dornan) who woke up in an Australian hospital without any memory of what had happened to him. The series then followed him as he attempted to rediscover his identity – all whilst being hunted.

Throw in explosions, fight scenes and a ton of drama, and as expected it was a hit with viewers. So much so that it is back for a brand-new series which premiered on Monday (January 1) and dropped in its entirety on iPlayer.

It’s fair to say the show has left viewers gripped, but also open-mouthed thanks to the stunning scenery and locations.

Where is The Tourist filmed?

For the first series, the show was filmed in Australia. But for its new one – they switched things up and relocated to Ireland.

The Tourist is said to have been filmed at the Luggala Estate in County Wicklow – with filming kicking off in Dublin back in April 2023. What’s more, the Luggala Estate in County Wicklow is also where the hit period drama Vikings was filmed.

Back in June, Jamie and the rest of the cast were spotted filming in the Drumcondra area of north Dublin. Reports claim a street was transported back in time for filming.

What have the cast said about the locations?

Star Jamie had nothing but kind words to say about filming in Ireland. During a Q&A about the amazing locations they filmed in episode one, he said: “They were incredible. Where the cafe is, that’s a Vikings set.

“Everyone kept telling us, the drivers and everyone. I felt like they were a bit disappointed that we weren’t in Vikings… that was the impression.”

He added: “It was properly beautiful. You don’t have to go too far in Ireland to find a beautiful spot. Australia was such an iconic part and the Outback was a staple of the first series so you’re asking a lot to find something to have a backdrop as dramatic and play as a big part as the Outback did but… It was a different type of beauty.”

What is The Tourist series 2 about?

The new season follows Elliot as he continues his journey to find out who he really is, after suffering from amnesia after a car crash. Aussie cop Helen Chambers is by his side, as the pair head to Ireland to dig into his past.

This time, a mainly Irish cast stars in the six episodes, which sees Elliot and Helen become embroiled in a family feud. We’re told that the pair will be “confronted by friends and foes as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past”.

