You can watch Charles Ingram cheat Who Wants To Be A Millionaire now and see all the clues Chris Tarrant missed

If you’ve watched Quiz after its Netflix release, you’re probably curious about the real footage of Charles Ingram on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. ITV has already made the tape available to watch, and it couldn’t be easier to stream it.

Ingram became the third contestant to win the £1 million prize when he took part in the game show in 2001.

In the days that followed, suspicions arose behind the scenes, leading to a full-blown scandal and convictions for not just Charles, but his wife, Diana, and ‘accomplice’ Tecwen Whittock.

His episodes were never aired… traditionally, that is. A documentary about the case was enormously successful for ITV, but you can watch all of Ingram’s footage from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire online now.

Both Charles and Diana Ingram were convicted of “procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception” (Credit: ITV)

How to watch Charles Ingram’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire episode

Real footage of Ingram playing Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is available on the show’s official YouTube channel.

The 46-minute video is free to stream. As the opening text explains, it’s “real footage of the most-talked-about moment in game show history”. You can watch it below:

If you’ve watched Quiz, you’ll immediately recognise the real-life counterparts of the drama’s cast: Chris Tarrant, Ingram, his wife Diana, and fastest finger cougher Tecwen Whittock.

“During the trial, the prosecution presented a videotape of the game show recording from the Major’s appearance which had been assembled by the show’s producers,” the video explains.

“It was referred to as ‘Tape G’. Now you will see the raw footage itself.”

The footage also draws attention to moments viewers may have missed, including Diana coughing and glancing towards Whittock, who was convicted alongside the Ingrams.

‘Tape G’ includes amplified coughing. In court, Ingram claimed he neither “listened for, encouraged, nor noticed any coughing”.

Charles Ingram didn’t get to keep the money (Credit: ITV)

Quiz viewers react to Charles Ingram episode: ‘He could’ve gotten away with it’

The video was first uploaded to YouTube following Quiz’s original ITV broadcast.

With renewed interest after the drama landed on Netflix, viewers have been revisiting the real-life footage in droves.

“It’s so obvious from 16:01 onwards – the way she rolls her eyes, you can tell what’s going on. Then the cough,” one viewer wrote.

“He could’ve gotten away with it if he didn’t make the person cough 20 times for each question,” another commented.

“To be fair, the plan was ingenious, but they executed it so badly,” a third added.

“People wouldn’t have noticed if he hadn’t double-checked every answer, causing twice the number of coughs. He also reads out all four options every time, which is just too odd,” another said.

After the episode aired, Chris Tarrant admitted he never noticed the coughing at the time. He later said Ingram is “a rotter and a cad and a bandit” and that he believes he’s guilty.

In 2020, it was reported that Charles and Diana Ingram planned to appeal their conviction with the help of lawyer Rhona Friedman.

“Where we have got to now is the ability to properly discern the many coughs,” she said. “There was actually a lot of coughing, although Charles and Chris Tarrant didn’t hear it during the recording.”

There have been no further updates on the appeal, but the Ingrams have maintained they’re innocent.

Quiz is streaming on ITVX and Netflix now.

