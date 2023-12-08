What is the theme music to Vigil series 2 on BBC One?

Vigil has returned to BBC One, and with it the haunting theme music that helped make the first run so successful in 2021.

The thriller is back on our screens after more than two years… And, while the cast has mostly changed, there are still some things that haven’t, including the theme tune.

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie are back as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre respectively. And actor Gary Lewis is one of only four returning characters from the original series (including the young actress who plays Poppy).

There are no submarines in sight, instead the action is up in the air as Amy and Kirsten investigate a deadly weapons test that goes horribly wrong. Like series 1, the action centres around the themes of loyalty, corruption, and honour.

So what is the beautiful theme music to Vigil, and who sings it? Here’s everything you need to you.

Suranne Jones as DCI Amy Silva in Vigil series 2 (Credit: World Productions/Mark Mainz)

What is the theme music for Vigil series 2?

The theme music for Vigil series 2 is the same as series 1. The haunting tune is a song called Fuel to Fire. Danish singer, songwriter and musician Agnes Obel composed the song, and sings the lyrics.

The song is from her 2013 album called Aventine. It’s so popular, it’s even appeared in other TV shows, including Carnival Row, The Shannara Chronicles, The Originals, Elite, Medici, and Bella Ramsey hit The Last of Us.

Talking about the album, Agnes once commented: “I recorded everything quite closely, miking everything closely in a small room, with voices here, the piano here – everything is close to you. So it’s sparse, but by varying the dynamic range of the songs I could create almost soundscapes. I was able to make something feel big with just these few instruments.”

Famous Twin Peaks director David Lynch has also remixed the eerie song, Fuel to Fire.

Other music included in the series Vigil is composed by Berenice Scott and Glenn Gregory of Afterhere.

Agnes Obel performing in Brussels (Credit: Isopix/Shutterstock)

What are the lyrics to Fuel to Fire by Agnes Obel?

The song Fuel to Fire by Agnes Obel is about taking a chance on a relationship and enduring its ups and downs. Agnes has acknowledged that the other person may not always want them in their life, but is willing to take the chance and take what comes.

The chorus asks the listener to “sing quietly along”, suggesting that the singer is making peace with the ups and downs of a relationship.

The idea of fuel to fire acts as a metaphor for how the speaker’s feelings for their partner act as an impetus to their relationship, while also recognising they may be let down and have to leave. Ultimately, it’s a song about taking risks in a relationship, and not letting fear stop you from taking chances.

The first verse says: “Do you want me on your mind, or do you want me to go on? I might be yours, as sure as I can say. Be gone, be faraway.”

The chorus continues: “Oh, what a day to choose, torn by the hours. All that I say to you, is like fuel to fire.”

Vigil series 2 begins on BBC One on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9pm. Episodes 1 to 3 will be available to watch from 6am that day.

