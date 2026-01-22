The Traitors viewers were left feeling increasingly uncomfortable during Wednesday night’s episode (January 21), as Jade once again found herself under fire at the round table.

The tense instalment saw Faithful Matthew become the latest contestant to be banished, much to the frustration of viewers watching at home.

Meanwhile, Traitors Stephen and Rachel managed to slip through the net yet again, avoiding suspicion as the pressure mounted.

Jade was in the firing line last night (Credit: ITV)

The Traitors contestant Jade accused of being ‘defensive’

As the group debated who should be banished next, attention quickly turned to Jade, with Matthew leading the charge against her.

While trying to explain herself, Jade was criticised by fellow players for appearing “quite defensive” and was accused of only naming potential Traitors once her own name had been raised. Faraaz suggested that the way she defended herself had actually “worsened” her position at the table.

However, not everyone agreed. James stepped in to support Jade, arguing that Matthew was deliberately shifting suspicion onto her after being so confident that he himself was a Traitor.

Jade has been under scrutiny since the early days of the competition, after banished Faithful Amanda became convinced she was working against the group. Despite the renewed accusations, Jade ultimately escaped banishment, receiving just a single vote from Faraaz.

Even so, many viewers felt uneasy watching the repeated pile-on unfold, with some expressing genuine concern for her wellbeing.

Viewers expressed their concerns for Jade (Credit: BBC)

‘I truly hope production checked in on Jade regularly’

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts online, with many admitting they were finding Jade’s treatment difficult to watch.

“I really don’t like the way people speak to Jade, it makes me very uncomfortable,” one viewer wrote on X.

“Jade is constantly having to defend herself at the round table, I’m starting to feel sorry for her,” another shared.

“I truly hope production checked in on Jade regularly because she has had a rough road of the constant attack of accusation feels a lot harsher on her,” a third commented.

Others were more blunt, with one simply saying: “I feel sorry for Jade,” while another added: “Actually so bored of them going after Jade.”

With just seven contestants left in the game, the final is fast approaching and will air on Friday (January 23).

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

