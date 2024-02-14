Too Good To Be True star Allen Leech on lookalike Niall Horan as he jokes about giving his ‘son’ away

Allen Leech, star of new drama Too Good To Be True, is often asked if he is related to Niall Horan on account of his uncanny resemblance to the One Direction star.

Here’s everything you need to know about Too Good To Be True star Allen Leech, his relationship with his actress wife – and his connection to Niall Horan.

Allen Leech, in character as Elliot in Too Good To Be True, knowing the key to a woman’s heart is an adorable cat (Credit: Channel 5)

Is Allen Leech Irish?

Allen Leech IS an Irish actor.

He portrays wealthy businessman Elliot Fielding in Channel 5′s new psychological drama Too Good To Be True. Elliot is the enigmatic new boss of Rachel (Kara Tointon), who offers her more than she could have ever imagined.

However, what is the reason for his strange interest in Rachel and her son Liam (Charlie Hodson-Prior)?

How old is Too Good To Be True star Allen Leech?

Allen Leech was born on May 18, 1981 in Killiney, County Dublin. At the time of writing, he is 42 years old.

He attended Trinity College Dublin, where he studied for a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s Degree in Drama and Theatre Studies.

The Irishman in Downton Abbey!

Allen Leech is best known for portraying Tom Branson on the hit ITV drama Downton Abbey (2010-2015).

Radical socialist Tom was a chauffeur for the aristocratic Crawley family, who opposed much of what the family stood for. Nonetheless, he fell for the youngest Crawley daughter Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay), who shared his political views.

Tom and Sybil married in Ireland, but tragically Sybil died while giving birth to the couple’s daughter, Sybbie, in series 3. Tom’s later storylines included his grief at the passing of his wife, as well as his perceived failure to fit in as an adopted member of the Crawley family. Tom moved to Boston in series 5, before returning home to Downton Abbey in series 6. In the films, he found love a second time, with maid Lucy (Tuppence Middleton).

Allen appeared as Tom in all seasons of Downton Abbey, as well as the two feature films in 2019 and 2022.

The very intense Channel 5 poster for Too Good To Be True (Credit: Channel 5)

What else has Too Good To Be True star Allen Leech been in?

Allen also played the British WW2 spy John Cairncross in the Alan Turing biopic, The Imitation Game (2014), starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

After the Downton TV series ended, Allen starred in Canadian crime drama Bellevue (2017), before bagging the role of Freddie Mercury’s manager Paul Prenter in biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

Prior to Downton, Allen also had recurring roles in Love Is the Drug (2004), Legend (2006) and HBO epic Rome (2007).

Most recently, Allen starred in Irish drama The Vanishing Triangle. While the series has already aired in the US, it should air in the UK on Acorn TV soon.

Is Allen leech related to Niall Horan?

Despite an uncanny resemblance between Allen Leech and the One Direction musician Niall Horan, the two are not actually related.

The pair have, however, joked multiple times about their likeness. Notably, Allen told Watch What Happens Live that Niall was his son. He added: “I had him really young. I had the choice to give him to the circus or a boy band, I chose a boy band. He’s done much better there because his backflips are terrible.”

Allen has also joked that Niall Horan could play a younger version of Tom Branson in a Downton Abbey prequel film, while Niall has told fans he’d like Allen to portray him in a biopic about his life.

The pair’s friends are even in on the joke. In 2023, American TV personality Blake Shelton wished Niall a Happy Birthday on X with a picture of Allen attached.

Allen Leech is married to fellow actor Jessica Blair Herman, who has an embarrassing past (Credit: Starpix/INSTARimages/Cover Images)

Is Allen Leech married?

Allen Leech is married to actress Jessica Blair Herman. The pair got hitched in January 2019 in California. Attendees included Allen’s Downton Abbey colleagues Michelle Dockery and Dan Stevens.

Jessica’s biggest TV role to date was as Kim Goldman in the first season of American Crime Story. The series followed the O.J. Simpson’s murder case, with Kim being the sister of victim Ronald Goldman.

She’s also been in lots of American sitcoms. Her other roles include both How I Met Your Mother and How I Met Your Father. Jessica has also appeared in New Girl, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and Modern Family.

In 2022, Allen jokingly reposted a video of an interview his then-11-year-old wife Jessica gave about being a Leonardo DiCaprio superfan. The preteen, who turned her bedroom into a shrine dedicated to the actor, said: “He’s the best actor ever.”

Allen and Jessica have two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022.

What is his net worth?

According to reports, Allen’s net worth is estimated to be around £4 million.

It’s no surprise he’s doing well, considering just the two Downton Abbey films grossed £154 million and £77 million worldwide.

Too Good to be True premieres on Channel 5 on Wednesday, February 14 at 9pm. The second episode airs the same time on Thursday, February 15.

