This Morning today: The Crown star Ed McVey criticised by fans for interrupting co-stars during interview

This Morning today (Thursday, December 14) saw the actors who portrayed Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton in part 2 of The Crown appear on the show.

However, Ed McVey’s behaviour during the interview with Dermot O’Leary and Lisa Snowdon came under fire from viewers…

This Morning: The Crown actors spoke about their roles

During the interview, This Morning host Dermot asked the trio how they bagged their roles for the popular Netflix series.

Luther Ford went first and said he never really planned on becoming an actor as he was in university back then. However, Ed, interrupted, bringing up a time he served Dermot at a theatre.

“Actually, I served you food. Do you not remember me?” he asked.

Fans slammed Ed McVey because he interrupted his co-stars (Credit: This Morning)

He then went ahead and told the telly presenters how he managed to get the role.

He explained that he was lucky enough to get the role because he had an agent. “It came through that. And then first tape, again you never think anything’s gonna happen. You know thousands of people and everyone with their blonde hair and blue eyes. So you just put it out there,” he said.

“Months later, again you come into a room and there are 16 other much more William lookalikes than you think you are. Then another month goes by and then it sort of carried on from there,” he continued.

Fans react to “irritating” William

The actors then explained that they had another audition in front of Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, and others before they got the part.

Lisa then asked the trio if they were compared to their respective royals. They all replied saying “No.”

Luther added: “My mum specifically said I don’t look like Prince Harry and I wouldn’t get the role.”

The Crown’s actors spoke about how they got their roles (Credit: This Morning)

Over on Twitter, some viewers weren’t too keen on Ed’s behaviour during the interview.

One viewer wrote: “The William actor is annoying #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “What an irritating twit the lad playing William is, he certainly likes the sound of his voice #ThisMorning.

“Blimey let the others speak ‘William’ #thismorning,” a third said.

The Crown season six part two is available to stream on Netflix.

