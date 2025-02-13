Today, This Morning celebrated the launch of the new Bridget Jones movie, Mad About The Boy.

On the show, Ben, Cat and style host Laura Puddy discussed one iconic garment that Bridget Jones is synonymous with… big knickers.

However, before Laura showed off a variety of options for shapewear shoppers, she gave a glimpse into her very own love life.

Cat and Ben were stunned by Laura’s admission (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today – Laura’s toyboy revealed

Chatting about her thoughts on the latest Bridget Jones movie, where one of Bridget’s love interests is a much younger man, Laura described how she related to Bridget’s personal experience.

Laura confessed: “As a single gal in her forties, I have had a dabble with a younger man.”

A gobsmacked Cat replied: “Oh. Give me a high five way up there.” Laura admitted: “So, I can relate to Bridget on this one.”

Ben probed: “How much younger was he?” Laura revealed: “He was 17 years younger. He was 23 and I’m 40.”

Cat exclaimed: “Yes. Laura Puddy.”

Stunned, Ben tried to get more details, stating: “I feel like we’re being distracted but I want to find out more.”

The trio couldn’t contain their laughter and Laura teased: “In the next ad, I’ll tell you everything.”

Cat then asked whether Laura has also used dating apps, like Bridget does in the new movie: “What about dating apps because she uses those as well?”

Laura shared a glimpse into her dating life (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star reveals relationship with much younger man

Laura explained: “I do think, when you get into your forties and you’ve been single for a while, your friends really encourage you to get back into the dating scene and this happens in the film too and obviously she dabbles in the apps.

“Now she has had more success than me but it is really fun and everything you want from a Bridget Jones film.”

Moving on, Laura went on to say: “There is a lot of references to the original film and with my fashion head on, there is obviously the big pants and we are going to talk about big pants later.

“So I love that and I just have to say, it’s a feel good film and my cheeks were hurting so much from smiling.”

Although Ben and Cat found Laura’s comments quite amusing, plenty of viewers were left displeased.

Laura discussed a Bridget Jones-inspired segment (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers fume over ‘double standards’

One penned: “So, its okay for a woman to date a much younger guy, but if an older man dated a much younger woman…..? Double standards or what. Cat high-fiving is ridiculous.”

Another chimed in: “How about this…date someone your own age who doesn’t care about this kinda [bleep].”

“Would you be high-fiving a man if there was a 17-year gap between him and 23 year old girlfriend,” said a third.

“This is [bleep]ing cringe,” penned a fourth.

Another added: “Okay, love, we get it, you liked the new Bridget Jones film… ”

“Oh please stop with this nonsense, no one cares about Bridget Jones or middle aged women dating and their underwear ffs,” fumed a fifth.

