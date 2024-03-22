This Morning today: Fans concerned over Alison Hammond’s whereabouts as she’s replaced by Josie Gibson

On This Morning today, Alison Hammond failed to host the show again – and fans have been left rather worried.

The Brummie icon is a regular and fan-favourite on the ITV show. Every Friday, Alison usually co-hosts the programme alongside Dermot O’Leary.

But for the past few weeks, she has failed to make an appearance – with Josie Gibson stepping in to welcome the viewers with Dermot.

Josie and Dermot were on hand to front the show (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond ‘missing’ from This Morning today

On Friday (March 22) This Morning returned for another instalment. But things were looking different. Instead of Alison hosting, Dermot appeared alongside Josie.

Anyone got that feeling Alison’s left for good?

Fans were not too happy to see that Alison was not back on their screens. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “No Alison again!”

A second added: “It’s Friday… where are Alison & Dermot?” A third quipped: “No Alison again.” While a fourth follower mused: “Anyone got that feeling Alison’s left for good?”

Alison hasn’t hosted the show for a few weeks (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Alison Hammond

Another fan replied and claimed Alison’s absence could be because she was busy filming another TV show. They wrote: “Just a temporary break while Bake-Off’s Stand Up To Cancer is filming.”

However, earlier this month, Alison took to her Instagram to reveal she was taking a month off from This Morning. She shared how she was taking time off to “move into my new house” and “chill with my son”.

Ben and Cat on This Morning

In other This Morning news, the show recently welcomed two brand-new presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

The pair have taken over the presenting roles previously occupied by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. He left under a cloud in May 2023, and Holly followed a few months later in October.

In the meantime, ITV has been trying out a number of presenters on rotation including Rylan Clark and Mollie King. But last month, it was Cat and Ben were announced as the new hosts.

Ben and Cat have sparked a mixed reaction since joining as main hosts (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘really like’ Ben and Cat

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the new This Morning duo, Cat and Ben.

One viewer commented on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I really like Cat and Ben and I’m sure they’ll be great as the new permanent presenters. Just relieved to finally have an end to all the chopping and changing, fingers crossed there’s some stability at last. Now just get them on the opening titles!”

A second said: “Jury’s out about Cat, but think Ben adds a level of professionalism that this show has long lacked.” A third quipped: “Love Cat and Ben, but I think This Morning just feels dated to me tbh!”

