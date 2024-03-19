Gino D’Acampo addresses his This Morning future as Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley replace Holly and Phil

This Morning regular Gino D’Acampo has broken his silence about his future with the flagship ITV daytime series.

Celebrity chef Gino, 47, has been a fixture in the This Morning kitchen since 2009.

His telly fame has exploded since then, with Gino being crowned King of the I’m A Celebrity jungle, fronting seven series of his Italian Escape show, and teaming up with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix for numerous Gordon, Gino and Fred specials.

Gino D’Acampo is beloved by This Morning viewers – and had great rapport with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

However, for most of Gino’s This Morning run, he has larked around with former co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. However, with both presenters now having moved on, This Morning’s permanent replacements for Phil and Holly are Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

But could the change in personnel on the sofa mean changes in the This Morning kitchen, too?

Gino joking around with Holly and Phil before the co-presenters’ This Morning exits in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

This Morning news: Gino D’Acampo latest

Not according to Gino, because as far as he’s concerned, This Morning is where he’s meant to be.

He told the Express he anticipates working alongside Ben and Cat in the future.

“This Morning is my home!” Gino said.

This Morning is my home!

The Italian star continued: “I know Ben and Cat very well and whenever I have the chance I will always return.”

Ben and Cat hosting This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, in other Gino news, it was reported yesterday (Monday March 18) he has indicated he will be back in front of cameras with Fred and Gordon again.

It was reported in March 2023 that Gino had ‘quit’ Road Trip, but insisted it was due to contract negotiations.

However, Gino has now reportedly told The Sun: “I’ve been friends with Gordon for 25 years and Fred for 10. Our dream is always to get the show back on the road. It is all about finding the time.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Gino D’Acampo on why he owes his career to Jamie Oliver: ‘I thank God for him every day’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.