In latest This Morning news, Emma Willis will return as co-host for the ITV daytime series alongside Rylan next week.

The former Big Brother presenting pair are the latest names to front the programme following the departures of longtime anchors Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Earlier this month Rylan sat on the This Morning sofa with Cat Deeley as she impressed in the role.

But now The Voice’s Emma is getting a crack at winning over viewers herself – and will be on Monday to Friday.

This Morning news: Emma Willis

That means, according to The Sun, Emma will also be on hand for when Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary’s usually appear on Fridays.

Since 2012, Emma has made guest appearances on the show as a fill-in presenter when either Holly or Ruth Langsford weren’t available.

She also presented with Rylan during a one-off showing on This Morning in 2018. They have also worked together previously on Channel 5 versions of Big Brother.

Additionally, they also trekked the Scottish Highlands for Comic Relief earlier this year.

How fans reacted

Following publication of the tabloid news outlet’s story on Wednesday (November 29) afternoon, a post was shared on This Morning‘s Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Alongside a snap of Rylan and Emma sitting together, the upload read: “Look who’s back! @Rylan and @EmmaWillis present #ThisMorning, all next week!”

Fans responding to the posts were enthusiastic about seeing the pairing of Rylan and Emma on the box again.

“Will look forward to seeing them again,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “@EmmaWillis and @Rylan are brilliant together.”

“About time Emma came to save ITV,” chipped in a third.

This is a dream duo.

And a fourth added: “This is a dream duo.”

