On today’s episode of This Morning, comedian David Walliams didn’t shy away from making a comment about presenter Ben Shephard‘s weight.

During a segment involving smore brownies, David cheekily told Ben to cut back on his portion.

David Walliams joked about Ben Shephard’s appearance as they ate brownies on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

David Walliams on This Morning

The comment occurred during a cooking segment. The segment was headlined by Juliet Sear, who is known for her smore brownies.

Former Britain’s Got Talent judge David joined hosts Ben and Cat Deeley to sample the sweet treats. Juliet placed the tray of brownies in front of the hosts, as they got ready to tuck in.

“Dig in, dig in!” She urged. “Let me know what you think.”

“Not too much Ben because you’ve ballooned…” David teased, as the trio prepared to indulge in the chocolatey dessert.

“I know, I have,” Ben shot back. “Well, you’re in my outfit and then I couldn’t wear that outfit like you were.”

“These are wonderful. Really good,” David told Juliet.

However, this comment was not the only moment that drew the viewers’ attention.

A more dramatic scene unfolded when Ben and Cat attempted a viral dance move from Dancing With The Stars.

The move involved lifting Cat by the ankle. However, it did not go as planned – leading to a few tense moments before they both fell to the floor in laughter.

Baker Juliet Sear brought in her smore brownies (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley

This week, Ben and Cat returned to the daytime show after their October half-term break.

Sharing details on his break, Ben said on Instagram: “A lovely half term week off. Great chance to catch up with some friends and create some memories.

“Very special celebrations for my best man Sam’s 50th birthday at Twickenham!

“Thanks to @thegreenroomexperience sadly England didn’t quite get over the line but it wasn’t for want of singing and drinking on our part!”

