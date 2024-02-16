This Morning viewers concerned for Craig Doyle as Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard announced as new presenters

This Morning announced earlier today (February 16) that Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are the show’s new Monday to Friday hosts.

But fans have been left concerned over one of their favourite presenters, with plenty worrying about Craig Doyle’s role on the show.

Many viewers even flocked to social media to share their concerns about where it leaves the hunky Irishman…

Craig has become a firm favourite with fans (Credit: ITV)

As Ben and Cat take over – what about Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson?

In the wake of the announcement, some viewers revealed they were less than impressed.

They have been left wondering what will happen to show favourite, Craig Doyle. The Irish presenter has been holding down the fort alongside I’m A Celebrity’s Josie Gibson, with the pair showing off their natural presenting chemistry.

Although their fate hasn’t been detailed, fans are in uproar that the duo have been snubbed.

One wrote: “Would have loved it to be Craig Doyle, hope he makes some appearances,” whilst another chimed in: “Massive mistake on this one! What about Josie and Craig?!” Another complained: “Where does that leave Craig?”

Josie did address the changes though. She posted on Ben’s Instagram post announcing his GMB departure: “Congratulations Ben we can’t wait to have you!!!!”

Cat will be claiming a permanent spot on the This Morning sofa (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning: Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley join show as new presenters

ITV has faced several shake-ups since Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s departure.

In a new promo clip for This Morning, Ben and Cat can be seen gracing the ITV studios. They footage shows them preparing to take over the This Morning sofa.

It’s official! Say hello to our new #ThisMorning presenters! Welcome to the family. We can’t wait to see you soon! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GU0RNd6hfF — This Morning (@thismorning) February 16, 2024

Sharing the news, Ben took to social media to pen a sweet message. He said: “Ten years has flown by at GMB. I’ve loved every minute, (well not those minutes immediately after the alarm goes off at 3.30am) but all the others have been incredible.

“As have these amazing women I’ve been lucky enough to sit alongside, work with, laugh with and on the odd occasions drink with!”

Ben and Cat will take over This Morning in March. They will present the Monday to Thursday shows.Whilst Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will continue to host on Fridays.

Read more: This Morning host Dermot O’Leary hailed as he fires back at Gyles Brandreth

Will you miss Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson on This Morning? Comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.