This Morning Ben Shephard no doubt got plenty of people talking after he stripped down to his trunks with his sons.

The TV star was back at the helm of the ITV show on Monday (January 6) alongside Cat Deeley. Catching up with his pal, Ben recalled what he got up to over the festive break.

But things soon took a cheeky turn on This Morning…

Ben Shephard back on This Morning

On This Morning, Ben revealed how he and his family – wife Annie and their two sons Sam, 19, and Jack, 16 – spent their Christmas.

“Brilliant. We were down in Cornwall. There was about 25 of us swimming on Christmas Day.”

A group snap of Ben and his family then appeared on the screen – with Cat left seriously distracted.

Ben poses with ‘budgie-smuggler-loving’ sons

She said: “Can we just talk about the left of that picture and the budgie smugglers?”

Ben replied: “My brother and my sons are fans of the budgie smuggler.

“It was freezing cold… It was a really stony beach!” He added: “It was really uncomfortable getting in.”

A snap of Ben with his two sons then flashed up on the screen as he carried on speaking. He proclaimed: “There’s me and the boys!

“We’ve cut out the budgie smugglers for everyone’s breakfasts.”

Ben Shephard and son

It comes after Ben shocked fans last month after posting a rare video of him working out with his son – and fans couldn’t get over “how big” Sam is.

Ben wrote in the caption: “It took a few sets and a lot of grunting, huffing and puffing, but we got there in the end!”

The fast-forwarded clip shows father and son doing multiple sets of strenuous exercise to ace the challenge.

A significant number of fans were surprised to see Ben’s eldest son all grown up. One said: “Your son is the double of you!” Another shared: “He’s so much bigger than you now Ben.” A third fan wrote: “He’s a big lad.”

