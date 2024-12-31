ITV audiences watching This Morning today (December 31) have been airing their thoughts on social media, with some lambasting the show’s reruns of old interviews as “dire” and complaining about the inimitable laughter of co-presenter Alison Hammond.

Today’s show featured repeats of old interviews – Dermot and Alison’s favourites of 2024.

And, in celebration of Hogmanay, some shortbread biscuits and a couple of drinks. Scrumptious!

But not everyone agrees. One man’s tipple is another’s… dire television, apparently!

Dermot and Alison have had a fun-filled year with giggles galore (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

ITV viewers complain about Alison Hammond having such a laugh on This Morning

For many, the end-of-year festive period is a time for reflection. Another year, been and gone.

Whether the celebratory focal point is Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Hogmanay, or Hanukkah, people often find themselves looking inward, and thinking about what they might change going forwards.

For others, it’s a time to complain about TV presenters having too much fun.

Once more, the distinctive laugh of This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has born the brunt of the British daytime television-viewing public’s frustration.

“Alison Hammond,” one ITV audience member posted on X this morning. “Yeah, no thanks *switches off*.”

Sadly, not everyone loves the sound of laughter (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

British public wishes TV presenter would stop having so much fun

“That [bleep] fake cackle,” writes another, attaching their comments to a GIF of a man scratching his fingernails down a classroom blackboard.

“Please replace Hammond with a Hyena,” fumes another, “as it wouldn’t be as annoying as her.”

Others have called her “loud,” or written that they’ve “had enough” of the programme.

Some of the festive period programming has included reruns of old shows (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

But she’s not alone in receiving the public’s ire. The show’s very format has been getting flak. The people do not appreciate reruns.

“Good grief,” one viewer has posted on X. “You have hit an all time low,” – meaning ITV.

“This is dire,” another writes. “I’m off. A good New Year.”

A third has posted that today’s program was “insulting on so many levels. A low way to end 2024.”

Fortunately, there are those who appreciate the readiness with which Alison bursts into a bout of laughter and the sound of it ringing out in the studio.

“Alison’s laugh on This Morning,” one social media user writes, with a smiley face emoji. We appreciate you, Alison!

