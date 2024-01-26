Harry wins The Traitors as BBC urged to keep series 3’s chosen Traitors a secret from viewers ‘so we all become Faithfuls’

The final of The Traitors aired on BBC One tonight (January 26) and boy what an episode!

Drama, an intense mission and the ultimate “end game” round table.

But viewers at home were all wishing one thing as they watched – that they could play along as well!

Who won The Traitors? Harry was crowned victorious! (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors final – who wins?

After the first end game round table, all four players decided to banish again. Andrew was given his marching orders, with Harry, Mollie and Jaz voting again.

Mollie decided to end the game, Harry decided to end the game, Jaz decided to banish again.

All three had to pick a player to banish. Harry decided to banish Jaz, Jaz decided to banish Harry. This meant Mollie had the deciding vote. She banished Jaz, meaning he was eliminated from the game.

This left Mollie – a Faithful – and Harry – a Traitor – in the final two as the game ended. And it wasn’t long before Mollie realised she’d been mistaken in trusting Harry all along as he revealed himself as a Traitor and stole the entire prize pot.

Mollie was double-crossed by Harry and lost a fortune (Credit: BBC)

Viewers want in on the decisions

Posting on social media, fans of The Traitors have decided they want in on the action. And so they’re suggesting that the BBC switches things up and keeps exactly who is a Traitor a secret.

“Wonder if there is a season 3, if they will consider NOT telling the audience who the Traitors and Faithfuls are so we are trying to work it out as well,” said one amaetuer sleuth.

“Would this work? In a new series they don’t tell us who the Traitors are, we literally all become Faithfuls watching at home and get to use an interactive app to all be part of the round table and vote each episode,” said another.

“The thought of finding out who’s been murdered and then trying to figure out why and who the Traitors are feels exciting,” a third agreed.

“I’d love to play along next year, please don’t tell us who the Traitors are!” urged another.

Series 3 – expect the unexpected

However, some spotted a flaw in the plan. “I’ve considered that. But you’d have no turret scene as it would give away who they considered murdering, it would probably be a lot less interesting.”

But, a fair bit changed from series 1 of The Traitors to series 2. So could the BBC switch things up and make a key change to the format next time around?

When it comes to The Traitors, anything is possible. Watch this space!

