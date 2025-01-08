Fans of The Traitors UK were left saying the same thing after Faithful Kas was banished at the round table tonight (January 8).

Kas, a 33-year-old doctor from Cambridge, had been suspected to be a Traitor by many contestants since the beginning of the series. Over the past few episodes, viewers have argued that he has been unfairly singled out by the cast. During Wednesday night’s round table, he continued to be in the firing line.

When it came down to voting who to banish, Kas received the most votes, becoming the fourth person banished. When he revealed to the room that he was a Faithful, emotions hit.

Kas was the fourth contestant banished (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors UK: Fans say Kas was done ‘so dirty’

Following his exit, viewers rushed to social media to express how they felt about tonight’s episode.

“Poor Kas has had a rotten experience on the show. Literal bullying they should feel very bad about that,” one user wrote on X.

“Kas deserved better,” another person shared.

“Wowww they did Kas so dirty,” a third remarked.

“Kas has been done soooooo dirty, the disrespect is crazy,” a fourth viewer said.

“They did him so dirty. #TheTraitors,” a fourth person shared.

“This is an outrage. Justice for our boy Kas,” a fifth user wrote.

Fans believe Kas was done ‘so dirty’ (Credit: BBC)

Remaining Traitors attempt to recruit

So far, only one Traitor, Armani, has been caught. However, two Traitors, Minah and Linda, remain in the game.

At the end of the episode, host Claudia Winkleman informed the remaining Traitors that they have the choice to murder another Faithful or offer one of them the choice to join them as a Traitor.

With so many Faithfuls left in the game, they debated on picking Fozia, Freddie, or Anna.

Viewers won’t find out who they chose to seduce until tomorrow night’s episode (January 9).

Read more: The Traitors UK star ‘reported to police for using company credit card after she was sacked for going AWOL’

Are you sad to see Kas go? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.