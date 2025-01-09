The Traitors fans bash Livi for constantly crying: ‘Is she aware it’s a game?’

Fans of The Traitors are sick of contestant Livi for constantly crying.

During tonight’s (January 9) episode, Faithful Tyler was banished at the round table after receiving the most votes. During his time on the show, he was close to Livi, who had his back till the end.

Both Livi and Tyler voted for Freddie, who they believe is a Traitor. However, little do they know that he is also a Faithful.

Livi was emotional over Tyler’s exit (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors fans bash Livi for her emotions

After Tyler revealed to the room that he was a Faithful, Livi burst into tears and walked out of the room. Previously in the episode, she got emotional after Freddie accused her, Tyler, Leon, and Leanne for being in a “clique”.

“Oh god Livi stop crying,” one user wrote on X.

“Livi it’s a game vote her out please, stop crying you silly woman,” another person wrote.

“Livi needs to go next……. I can’t listen to her crying any more,” a third remarked.

“can they just kill Livi off, boring,” a fourth user said.

“Livi is constantly crying her eyes out,” a fifth person shared.

“Is Livi aware it’s a game and she’s known these people for a week?” a sixth wrote.

“Lowkey wanted freddie to get voted out so livi would cry harder,” another viewer said.

Viewers bash Livi for constantly crying (Credit: BBC)

‘I’m such an emotional person’

In her interview for the show for the BBC, Livi said that if she won the prize money, she would “cry my eyes out”.

“I’m such an emotional person – I cry at happy things because I just know how much it means to people,” she added.

Despite calling out Freddie for being a Traitor, she insisted her game plan wouldn’t be to be vocal about her suspicions.

“If I suspect anybody, I will not be throwing their names out there because there’s obviously a risk of being murdered and that’s exactly what I don’t want to happen,” she said.

“If I suspect a Traitor, I’d be sneaky and make friends with them and get on their good side, they’ll think that I’m naive and want to take me to the end, then when I get right to the end, I can let loose!”

Read more: The Traitors fans state Kas was done ‘so dirty’ after he was banished at the round table

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.