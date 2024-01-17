The Traitors buried Love Island All Stars in epic funeral episode

The second series of The Traitors is walking all over Love Island All Stars and the reaction from viewers proves it.

Ever since the new series of The Traitors returned to BBC, viewers have been gripped by each episode. During Wednesday night’s (January 17) taping, fan favourite Diane was murdered in her coffin.

Fan favourite Diane was murdered in a dramatic funeral scene (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Fans react to Diane’s murder

After being poisoned during last Friday’s episode, Diane’s fate was sealed in tonight’s epic funeral episode. Buried in a coffin, fans reacted to Diane’s dramatic murder.

“Goodbye England’s rose. Diane, you will always be the queen of our hearts RIP,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Diane getting the most iconic #TheTraitors exit we’ve ever seen,” another person shared.

“Diane’s funeral was one of the campest, most dramatic scenes in reality TV history. Academy Award!” a third remarked.

“Iconic we will never forget you Diane,” a fourth remarked.

However, just because Diane is gone, doesn’t mean we are going to stop obsessing over the show. Even if the suspenseful cliffhangers sometimes have us waiting five days for another episode, we’re still going to remain super invested.

Yesterday, episode two of Love Island All Stars received just 967,000 viewers. According to The Daily Mail, The Traitors brought in an astonishing 3.8 million viewers last week, proving that The Traitors has no competition and is holding its crown securely.

For what should have been a big moment for ITV, it appears there has been a lack of interest from the start. I mean, was an All Stars edition necessary in the first place?

An All Stars series of Love Island hasn’t been performing very well (Credit: ITV)

Viewers ditch Love Island for The Traitors

With The Traitors returning to our screens for the first time this week, many viewers rightfully chose to watch The Traitors over Love Island.

“The audacity of love island thinking people will be watching tonight when the traitors is back on,” one user shared.

“Are people actually watching love island right now when this top tier drama is happening??” another person shared.

“Love island will have to wait tonight I need to watch the traitors,” a third remarked.

“I’m deffo picking The Traitors over Love Island tonight. Sorry ITV, but that’s REAL television,” a fourth wrote.

For tonight’s roundtable, Miles became the second traitor to be successfully banished.

The Traitors continues tomorrow (Thursday, January 18) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

