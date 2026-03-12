’The stuff of nightmares!’ The Chase backlash as player’s ’terrifying’ behaviour blasted

A contestant on ITV’s The Chase came under fire last night (Wednesday, March 11) after what viewers called a “disastrous” performance.

Social media lit up as fans mocked the hapless player during the evening’s episode, with many questioning his lack of quick-thinking skills.

Jamie was on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV’s The Chase?

Four new contestants took on The Chaser last night, hoping to bag a hefty cash prize. The team featured Faisal, Sarah, Carole and Jamie.

Faisal kicked things off in the Cash Builder, correctly answering just two questions. He still managed to dodge Jenny Ryan and bring £2,000 back to the table.

Sarah followed, also hitting two correct answers and successfully avoiding Jenny to secure her spot in the final.

Carole from Flintshire fared slightly better, answering three questions correctly, but opted for the low £1,000 offer. Her strategy paid off, keeping her safe from Jenny and adding to the team pot.

The contestants didn’t do too well (Credit: ITV)

Jamie on ITV’s The Chase

Jamie, an airline pilot from Glasgow, was the last up. He answered three questions correctly in the Cash Builder but hesitated on a few and took extra time thinking through his answers.

Against Jenny, he brought his £3,000 back to the table, giving the team a total of £8,000 heading into the final. Some fans branded the sum “a joke” given the effort required.

The team started the Final Chase with a four-point head start, correctly answering 11 questions. Jenny needed 15 to catch them — and she did, with 30 seconds to spare.

Jenny caught them with plenty of time (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Jamie on The Chase

Fans were quick to ridicule Jamie’s slow pace, joking that it would be terrifying if he acted the same way while flying a plane.

“A pilot that’s a bit slow to respond is the stuff of nightmares,” one quipped.

“I flew Heathrow to Glasgow last year. The thought that this [bleep] might have been my pilot terrifies me,” another wrote.

Other jibes included: “I would never have thought he was an air pilot” and “Pretty sure he was on autopilot for that Cash Builder.”

The team as a whole didn’t escape criticism. “Waste of an hour which I will never ever get back!” one viewer fumed.

Another fan added: “This episode has been diabolical! No contestant getting above £3K in the Cashbuilder and only £8K for four people in the Final Chase! Surely one of the most boring episodes of The Chase ever!”

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

