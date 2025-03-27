The One Show’s Alex Jones takes ‘swipe’ at Martin Clunes as he declares ‘how dare you’

The One Show host Alex Jones left Martin Clunes shouting “how dare you?!” after a cheeky comment on last night’s show (Wednesday, March 26).

Martin was on the show on Wednesday speaking to Alex alongside Neil Morrissey to promote their new show, Bon Voyage.

Neil and Martin were on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Martin Clunes on The One Show last night

Yesterday’s edition of The One Show saw Alex Jones and Angellica Bell joined by Martin Clunes, Neil Morrissey and Rose Ayling-Ellis on the sofa.

Men Behaving Badly pals Martin and Neil were on to discuss their new travel show, Bon Voyage.

Bon Voyage will see Martin and Neil embark on a road trip across France. The three-part series will see them travel from Normandy, through the French Alps and all the way to Neil’s home in the country’s southern region.

During the trip they will reminisce on their personal and professional relationship, which dates back over 30 years.

On last night’s show, a clip from the new series was shown. It was at this point that Alex made a comment which saw Martin jokingly get riled up.

Alex and Angellica were in stitches at Martin’s response (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones riles up Martin Clunes on The One Show

“Now, well, a lovely programme,” Alex began. “We first saw you, of course, together back in the 1990s on Men Behaving Badly. Is this just an excuse to relive the good old days?” she then asked.

“How dare you. How dare you! We tried to make an edifying piece of television for the British viewers here,” Martin jokingly fumed as Alex and Angellica laughed.

How dare you. How dare you!

“Educational, fun, nostalgic!” Neil added, backing up his pal.

Neil then went on to say that it was a “great excuse to hang out”.

Some viewers were thrilled to see the duo together again. “Growing up watching Men Behaving Badly in the 90s, it’s so lovely to see Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey together again,” one fan tweeted.

Neil and Martin’s new show is out (Credit: BBC)

Martin and Neil talk Bon Voyage

Speaking about the new show previously, Neil said: “It’s fantastic we have this golden opportunity to reunite so I can introduce my pal Martin to all the things I love so much about France, along with some Gallic treasures I’ve always wanted to see.

“I’ve fallen in love with this country, its glorious food, its delicious wine, and knowing Martin has an EU passport, I’m fairly certain he’ll be relocating here once I’ve finished with him,” he then added.

Meanwhile, Martin added: “I’m really looking forward to all the sights, sounds, tastes, people and experiences Neil’s lined up for me in France.

“Most of all I’m looking forward to spending a great deal of time with my old mate Neil, who I’ve grown to miss more than ever since he’s absconded to a country which he claims has the best scenery, food and wine on earth – is he right? I intend to find out by devouring the lot of it and seeing what I can remember afterwards.”

The new show launched earlier this week on Gold and is available on SkyGo.

