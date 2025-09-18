The One Show hosts forced to intervene as Dan Walker interrupts interview: ‘Stop reading the autocue!’

Chaos erupted on The One Show this week as guest Dan Walker derailed a live segment, forcing presenters Alex Jones and Vernon Kay to step in and restore order.

The Wednesday night instalment (September 17) started off smoothly, with Alex and Vernon welcoming Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke and presenters Dan Walker and Helen Skelton onto the famous green sofa.

The group were there to chat about all things Strictly and the return of Dan and Helen’s Channel 5 travel series, Yorkshire Great and Small.

But things took a turn when Dan abruptly attempted to pivot the conversation away from Strictly, before the hosts had wrapped up the segment.

Chaos ensued on The One Show when Dan Walker interrupted guest Anton Du Beke (Credit: BBC)

The One Show hosts step in after guest Dan Walker interrupts segment

After Anton made a passing reference to cagoules, Dan seized the moment.

“Talking of cagoules…” he chimed in, raising his eyebrows.

Helen laughed: “Oh, well done,” clearly amused by her co-presenter’s enthusiasm. But Alex and Vernon weren’t ready to make the jump just yet.

“Daniel, just hold your horses, my friend! We’re gonna get there… wow,” said Vernon.

“We’re not there yet!” Alex added with a pointed smile.

Refusing to let it go, Dan fired back: “Who cares about Saturday nights? It’s about Thursday nights!”

The cheeky interruption sent the studio into a spiral.

“Once a presenter, always a presenter,” Alex quipped.

Meanwhile, even Anton joined the chaos, as the Strictly judge told Dan bluntly: “Stop reading the autocue, it’s not for you!”

Unfazed, Dan quipped back: “You talk for too long!”

Attempting to smooth things over, Vernon jumped in with a firm but friendly, “Hang on, hang on, hang on,” in a bid to regain control.

Meanwhile, Helen, who was sitting between Anton and Dan, jokingly tried to change seats to escape the brewing storm. “Can I sit with you guys?” she asked the hosts, eliciting more laughter.

Vernon and Alex attempted to defuse the situation (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker’s rant at the BBC

This isn’t Dan’s first time ruffling feathers at the BBC. Last year, the Channel 5 presenter spoke candidly about Strictly’s off-camera drama.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Dan said the show needed to “sort it out” and show “more honesty” with viewers in the wake of the Giovanni Pernice misconduct allegations.

Dan and Helen’s travel series, Yorkshire Great and Small, returns this Thursday on Channel 5.

The new season sees the duo explore the rugged charm of the North York Moors, starting in Great Ayton, before visiting Roseberry Topping and the Cleveland Way.

