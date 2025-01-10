The Masked Singer fans ‘figure out’ next star to be voted out as they ‘storm off’ and refuse to reveal identity

Fans of The Masked Singer UK believe they’ve figured out which of the celebrities stormed off after being voted off during filming.

The hit ITV show, which returned for its sixth series last Saturday, will be back tomorrow night (January 11) and will see five of the remaining contestants return to the stage for the second time.

So far, Spag Bol was unveiled as GMB star Kate Garraway and Pegasus was revealed as Prue Leith. But, who do viewers think is next?

Could Toad in the Hole be the third contestant voted off? (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer UK contestant ‘storms off’ after being voted out

This weekend, former Corrie star Suranne Jones will join the show’s star-studded panel – Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross – to try to guess which celebrities are underneath the costumes.

For episode three, viewers will watch Pufferfish, Bear, Toad in the Hole, Wolf and Bush perform. However, according to insiders, a “world-renowned star” is among the pack.

They also spilled the beans on a contestant refusing to be voted off. “This character turned around and shuffled off stage, which was hilarious in their costume obviously – but we were all stunned. We knew something was going on because we saw lots of to-ing and fro-ing with crew before the person eventually came back on stage,” they told The Sun.

Behind the scenes, production had to encourage the contestant to complete the show. While the madness was occurring, host Joel Dommett had to distract and entertain the studio audience.

The unmasked contestant was said to be “gutted” to have been voted out of the competition so early.

While ITV refused to comment on the situation, Joel revealed all to Principle Magazine ahead of the series.

“There is an amazing reveal in this series that is gonna be my favorite reveal forever, I think,” he told the magazine.

“One of the characters gets voted off and they are really not happy about it. Like genuinely. They were really upset that they did not win it. There’s something hilarious about seeing someone in a massive costume storm off. What they’re gonna show of it, I have no idea. But even if they don’t show it, I know, and that’s amazing.”

Viewers believe Toad in the Hole is Macy Gray (Credit: YouTube)

Fans ‘figure out’ the next eliminated contestant

While nothing has been confirmed, fans believe they’ve already guessed who the eliminated celebrity is.

Following their performance of Amy Winehouse’s Valerie last Sunday, viewers were convinced that Toad in the Hole was US singer Macy Gray. Not only did they believe the clues added up, but her distinctive voice sounded very similar to hers.

The I Try hitmaker also appears to be a fan of The Masked Singer, having previously competed on the Australian and US versions as Atlantis and Sea Queen, respectively. Her “world-renowned” status has seen her win a Grammy Award and two BRITs. She has also starred in countless movies.

After her appearance on the Australian edition, panelist Dave Hughes revealed during a radio interview that Macy “refused to leave the show” after finishing in sixth place.

With the singer highly speculated to be on the UK version, fans believe Toad in the Hole is next to be cut from the show.

“I’ve read that one of the contestants walk off so that makes sense if it’s Macy Gray,” one user wrote on Reddit.

“Toad is going then, this gives it away,” another person shared.

“Toad is definitely Macy Gray, she was the Australian and American Version of the show and on both she kicked off for being voted off. On the Australian show she stormed off and had to be convinced to come back. She obviously is the one being unmasked next week!” a third user wrote.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 on Saturday January 11 at 7pm.

