First look at Jenna Coleman in BBC One thriller The Jetty as she teases ‘complex character’

Our first glimpse of Jenna Coleman in BBC One thriller The Jetty is here.

The new picture shows Jenna in character as rookie detective Ember Manning. She’s standing on a pier, with a background of foreboding water.

Jenna Coleman as Ember Manning in BBC thriller The Jetty (Credit: BBC/Firebird Pictures)

What is The Jetty about?

Highly-anticipated crime drama The Jetty will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2024. It stars Jenna as Ember, a detective investigating a fire in a Lancashire holiday home. Somehow, the fire connects both to a true crime podcaster investigating a missing persons cold case and an adult man’s relationship with two underage girls. Ember needs to find out how – and fast.

As Ember comes closer to answers, however, the case becomes entangled with her personal life. What is the truth behind Ember’s past, present, and her hometown? And how is it all connected to a fire?

The BBC describes The Jetty as “as much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller”, promising the series will pick up where the Me Too movement left off.

Speaking about the series, Jenna says: “Working with BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience.

“I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and to find out what’s lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty.”

Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev in Netflix series Shadow and Bone. (Credit: Dávid Lukács/Netflix)

Who stars alongside Jenna Coleman in The Jetty?

The Jetty also stars Archie Renaux, best known for roles in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Shadow and Bone, and Gold Digger. Laura Marcus (Bad Education), Bo Bragason (The Radleys), and Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley) also star.

Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co.), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon) and Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) also appear.

The cast also includes Matthew McNulty (Domina), Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu), David Ajala (Italian Studies), Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash), Miya Ocego (I Hate Suzie), Elliot Cowan (The Crown), Shannon Watson, Arthur Hughes (Then Barbara Met Alan), Dominic Coleman (Trollied) and Ruaridh Mollica (Sebastian).

The Jetty is written and created by Cat Jones (EastEnders), and directed by Marialy Rivas (Perry Mason).

The Jetty will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2024.

