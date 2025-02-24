In a show first, ITV game show The Chase will air an Academy Awards special. It’s set to run as part of the channel’s exciting Oscars build up.

A staple on ITV, Bradley Walsh’s The Chase has been on our screens since 2009, taking the reins at the mid-evening 5pm slot. But now, in a show’s first, ITV is planning a huge revamp to get the audience excited for the Oscars.

The show is set to air a special episode, delivering a unique edition to tie into the Oscars ceremony next weekend. The Oscars air on March 3, and ITV is going all out with its celebrations.

The Chase Oscars special is confirmed on ITV schedule (Credit: ITV)

The Chase Oscars special confirmed on ITV schedule

During the episode, everything will have some tie to the glamorous Tinseltown ceremony.

It will follow the same structure we all know and love. Four contestants battle the Chaser to bring home some money. But this time, their questions will centre around previous Oscar ceremonies.

A source told The Sun: “ITV are going big on the Oscars again this year. And are getting The Chase crew involved.”

So, what else is different? Well if you look at the names of the contestants, they are all named after potential Oscar winners.

The source continued: “Starting with the contestants – who are named after nominated hopefuls Demi Moore, Karla Sofia Gascon, Timothee Chalamet and Adrien Brody.”

As for what Chaser they will be up against, that will be Shaun Wallace, The Dark Destroyer, who has been reportedly “brushing up on his Oscars knowledge”.

The result remains unknown. But the Oscars special airs on ITV on Friday, February 28 – just in time for the Oscars ceremony.

Contestants will be up against Shaun Wallace (Credit: ITV)

ITV will provide Oscars coverage

This isn’t the only exciting Oscars coverage on the ITV schedule. From 10.30pm on the night of the Oscars, full coverage will air. It’ll be hosted by Jonathan Ross.

The news comes as the Oscars were nearly cancelled for the first time in it’s 96 year history due to the LA wildfires.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “The board’s main concern at this time is to not look like they are celebrating while many Los Angelenos are dealing with heartbreak and unimaginable loss.

“Even if the fires went out in the next week, the reality is that the city is still hurting and will be dealing with that pain for months.”

Read more: Shaun Wallace’s days on The Chase numbered as quizzer set to exit: ‘Singled out as the weakest link’

So are you excited for The Oscars coverage on the ITV schedule? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!