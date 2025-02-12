Shaun Wallace’s days on The Chase numbered as quizzer set to exit: ‘Singled out as the weakest link’

The Chase star Shaun Wallace has come under fire of late for his performance on the ITV game show.

And, following viewer backlash, the bookies are tipping him to exit the show before the year is out.

Of course, Shaun has a ‘proper’ job alongside his TV role on The Chase. He’s a barrister. But, having been with The Chase since it started 16 years ago, will 2025 be the year he goes back to his law career full-time?

A series of experts have exclusively told ED! that they think this will be Shaun’s last year as a Chaser.

Shaun Wallace has been on The Chase from the start (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Shaun Wallace ‘easiest to chase down’

Brian O’Keeffe of BoyleSports told ED! that, following claims Shaun is the “easiest Chaser to chase down”, he may quit this year.

Stats have also suggested he is one of the easiest experts to chase down.

“Shaun has to juggle TV commitments with a busy career in law, but stats have also suggested he is one of the easiest experts to chase down.

“The odds have him singled out as the weakest link and we reckon The Beast and The Governess aren’t for shifting,” he added, revealing BoyleSports is offering odds of 6/5 for Shaun to become the next Chaser to leave.

Shaun is one of the show’s six Chasers alongside Darragh Ennis, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Mark Labbett (Credit: ITV)

Meet the Chasers

Shaun, also known as the Dark Destroyer, joined The Chase way back in 2009. He’s one of the show’s original Chasers.

Today, he quizzes alongside Paul Sinha, Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis.

Paul is 2/1 to be the next quizzer to exit the show, followed by Darragh with odds of 11/4.

Shaun is also a barrister alongside his TV role (Credit: Splash News)

Shaun tipped to ‘break up the band’

Meanwhile, BetIdeas also has Shaun as being favourite to leave next.

Lee Astley, who works for the bookies, told ED!: “Shaun Wallace’s recent performances on The Chase have fuelled speculation that he will be the first Chaser to break up the band since its inception 16 years ago, with the Dark Destroyer a shade below evens at 10/11 to leave the show anytime in 2025.”

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV1 at 5pm.

The Chasers’ day jobs revealed The Chasers don’t just sit around quizzing all day, they also have jobs outside of The Chase, with many of them having had successful careers before finding fame. From doctors to lawyers and PE teachers, the stars of the ITV game show all had to make ends meet before finding fame, and here’s how they did it… Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett Mark worked as a PE and maths supply teacher in Newport, South Wales. He’s also worked as a question writer for pub quiz company Redtooth, as well as at Butlins. It was at the holiday camp that he first began his forays into quizzing. Mark’s revealed he boosted his income with his winnings from the quiz machines on site. The Chasers’ real jobs – Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty Chaser Anne was a journalist before finding fame. She started her reporting career in 1980 at the South Wales Argus in Newport. She’s also worked as a ghostwriter, penning two books under the name of children’s author-illustrator Richard Scarry. Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace Shaun is one Chaser who still has a ‘normal’ job outside of his TV fame. He’s a qualified barrister. And his career has even seen him take part in hearings at the Old Bailey. Away from TV, he’s a part-time lecturer. He gives talks on aspects of law in schools and colleges. Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha Chaser Paul is a qualified doctor. He became a GP in 1995. And, while training, he took part in the medical school’s annual revue, developing a taste for stand-up comedy. He’s since performed up and down the country, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The Chasers’ real jobs – Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan Jenny Ryan didn’t arrive on The Chase till 2015, but she wrote questions for it years before that! Speaking to the Radio Times, Jenny explained: “I actually worked on the pilot of The Chase and wrote the questions on it. All the questions I wrote have long since been used. If I could remember every question I ever wrote I’d be the world quiz champion.” Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis The newest Chaser to join the team, Darragh was spotted when he appeared on the show as a contestant. As far as his career outside of TV goes, he’s a qualified neuroscientist and entomologist. When he’s not working alongside Bradley Walsh, he is a lab manager and research technician at Oxford University – where he specialises in researching the brains of insects.

Read more: Shaun Wallace shuts down concerns he’s been sacked from The Chase

So do you think Shaun Wallace will step down from The Chase? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.