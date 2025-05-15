The Chase fans fume at ‘disgraceful’ Bradley Walsh as ‘correct’ answer is rejected in final round

The Chase fans lashed out at Bradley Walsh during yesterday’s edition of the show (Wednesday, May 14), branding host “disgraceful”.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about his behaviour during the final round, with many of the opinion that he’d been “harsh”.

The team did well yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw Gary, Sarah, Alisa and George go up against Darragh Ennis with the aim of winning a big cash prize.

Things got off to a good start for the team as Gary banked £6,000 after evading Darragh.

The team’s hot streak continued, with Sarah banking a further £7,000 as she too managed to stay out of Darragh’s clutches.

Things continued to go well, as Alisa, who was third up, managed to bag the high offer of £44,000, booking herself a place in the final round.

George was up last. He got £7,000 in the cash builder, however, he opted to go for the low offer of -£9,000 in a bid to book himself a place in the final round. His gamble was successful, meaning all four of the team members went into the Final Chase with £48,000.

Brad didn’t give an answer that seemed correct (Credit: ITV)

‘Harsh’ decision on The Chase

With four players in the final, the team already had a four-step head start on Darragh.

The players then went on to answer 14 questions correctly, giving them an 18-point lead over Darragh. However, it could have been more if Bradley hadn’t rejected an answer that initially seemed to have been correct.

“The term carjack is a blend of car and what other word?” Brad asked.

George then buzzed in, saying: “Hijacked.”

However, Bradley didn’t give him the point, claiming that the word he’d actually been looking for was “hijack”. Highjacked would have been a correct answer if Bradley had asked about the term “carjacked”.

Despite their 18-point lead, Darragh managed to catch up with them with 12 seconds remaining, meaning they went home with nothing. So even if Brad had allowed it, it wouldn’t have made an awful lot of difference anyway.

Bradley came under fire (Credit: ITV)

The Chase fans slam Bradley Walsh

However, it’s safe to say that viewers weren’t impressed with Bradley not giving George a point for “hijacked”.

“Disgrace not to give them hijacked,” one viewer tweeted.

“Hijack – that was harsh!!” another said.

I think it’s unfair.

“Hijacked definitely should’ve been allowed,” a third complained.

“Tbh highjack and highjacked was bit pathetic. They could of given him that,” another fumed.

“I think it’s unfair that they didn’t give him hijacked,” a fifth moaned.

Read more: The Chase fans shocked after contestant gets ‘cocky’ with Jenny Ryan: ‘Gave her shade’

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of Brad not giving the answer? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.