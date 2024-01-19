Mark Labbett in baffling dig about tonight’s episode of celebrity Beat The Chasers

Star of Beat The Chasers and The Chase, Mark Labbett aka The Beast took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a dig ahead of tonight’s (January 19) celebrity episode.

The show, which is a spin-off of The Chase, features contestants participating in head-to-head challenges with not one, but all of the Chasers.

For tonight’s celebrity edition, comedian Jo Brand, presenters Kirsty Gallacher and Rachel Riley, former footballer Dion Dublin and choirmaster Gareth Malone will all be trying to raise money for their charities of choice.

Beat The Chasers has contestants take part in challenges all of the Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Beat The Chasers: The Chase star the Beast throws some serious shade

Getting into the competitive spirit, Chaser Mark, also known as the Beast, shared a shady message on X that raised a few eyebrows ahead of the show airing.

“#beatthechasers tonight at 9pm on itv1. Celeb version, personally I prefer when public get chance to win a fortune. Only a chance mind you….:)” he wrote.

Is there anything else you want to get off your chest, Mark?

Mark’s shady tweet didn’t go unnoticed (Credit: YouTube)

Here is how fans reacted to the baffling dig

Going unnoticed, fans replied to Mark’s tweet, and it seems some people are in agreement with him.

“Much prefer when it’s members of the public who are contestants,” one user wrote.

“Yes I agree, it’s much more exciting, especially on the very odd time they win,” another person shared.

“True competitor!” a third remarked, adding laughing emoji. “Ooh Mark you’re a wicked one,” a fourth replied.

It seems the celebrity contestants aren’t going to be Mark’s only competitors tonight. Over at BBC One, another episode of The Traitors will be airing at the exact same time.

“Not a chance! You’re up against the traitors!” one user said.

Celebrity Beat The Chasers airs tonight (January 19) at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

